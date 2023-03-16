Mixed reaction to Bafana Bafana squad announced for upcoming AFCON qualifiers
Whenever the national squad is announced, there is always a debate about who the coach selected and who was omitted.
This time round is no different.
There are once again mixed feelings about the squad, selected by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for the AFCON qualifiers against Liberia next week.
The 23-man squad includes eight players from Mamelodi Sundowns, but none from Kaizer Chiefs.
There were also some notable omissions with the likes of Sundowns right back Khuliso Mudau and Moreirense winger Kobambelo Kodisang not included.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, digital scout and overseas player monitor Prince Sobayeni and Philani Ndlela from Pro Philani Media gave their thoughts on the squad.
I believe this is the best that the coach could do in terms of the players available. Neo Maema is maybe the only one that I would have included. This is the core team of Broos and this is the team that he wants to build towards the Afcon tournament. I do wish that the coach would say less and let us debate the issues because he contradicts himself a lot and that shows he is not sure about the decisions that he takes.Philani Ndlela - Pro Philani Media
One of those contradictions came with regard to Kobamelo Kodisang.
In November the coach said that if he performs he will have a chance.
The winger has scored 10 goals for Moreirense F.C. in the Portuguese league, yet he's still unable to force his way into the Belgian manager's plans.
It’s unfortunate that someone with 10 goals in the Portuguese league doesn’t get picked. Broos is a coach that changes his mind quite often.Philani Ndlela - Pro Philani Media
Sobayeni believes Mamelodi Sundowns' Khuliso Mudau should also be in the squad, as he's currently the best right back in the country.
Every coach has players that he prefers to others. If you look at the facts and the stats, then Mudau should be in the team. He is a starter at the best club in the country and has the experience at a high level in the CAF Champions League.Prince Sobayeni- Digital scout and overseas player monitor
Watch below for the full discussion:
This article first appeared on 947 : Mixed reaction to Bafana Bafana squad announced for upcoming AFCON qualifiers
More from Sport
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane!
Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends.Read More
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma
He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia.Read More
702 Walk The Talk is coming back!
Gauteng is abuzz with the news after Bongani Bingwa announced it on air, 702 Walk the Talk is back!Read More
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba
Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan.Read More
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open
Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 1981.Read More
[WATCH] Aussie's Steve Smith trolled for infamous 'Sandpaper Gate' in England
A barmy army of English cricket fans tried to distract the Australian vice-captain by chanting a song reminding him of his infamous ball-tampering incident.Read More
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion
The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Adams in 2000.Read More
Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims
The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year contract.Read More
'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia
Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership.Read More