EFF national shutdown: anarchy won't be allowed, warns Ramaphosa
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a stern warning to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other organisations involved in the planned national shutdown that disorder and anarchy would not be tolerated.
The EFF is expected to lead a nationwide protest on Monday, with the South African federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) also joining.
There were multiple reasons given for the shutdown, but the party said it was focusing on two main points: the resignation of president Ramaphosa and the nation's energy crisis.
Speaking at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, Ramaphosa said while the right to protest was enshrined in the Constitution, the only way of getting him out of office would be through a vote, not an attempt to overthrow the government.
READ: National shutdown: 'We're not fighting, don't try us', Malema warns police
“Coercing others to act in a way that you want is not a part of our democratic architecture and I wanted to say, very clearly: disorder and anarchy will not be allowed in South Africa.
“We will not allow those who want to spread anarchy to do what they like, here.”
The president warned the EFF that security forces would not hesitate to use force against those who infringed on the rights of others.
READ: Security cluster ready to deal with EFF's national shutdown - Ministers
“Security forces in our country are going to defend our people. If you are going to intimidate them and unleash violence our security forces are going to defend the people of South Africa – that, I must clear."
This article first appeared on EWN : EFF national shutdown: anarchy won't be allowed, warns Ramaphosa
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
