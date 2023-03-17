'There has to be change in that metro': ANC on #BuyaTshwane march





Bongani Bingwa speaks to ANC member Hope Papo.

The #BuyaTshwane march is scheduled for today (Friday)

The ANC says it will be peaceful

The march, which is being called #BuyaTshwane, is scheduled to take place on Friday (17 March) in the City of Tshwane.

The ANC, the leading opposition party, is calling for political intervention due to the metro's poor finances.

Earlier in the year, the Auditor General released a report which flagged billions of rand in irregular expenditure in Tshwane.

The march will be to say that there has to be change in that metro. Hope Papo, ANC member

Papo says the march will be peaceful.

