Sport

Happy 41st birthday to former Bafana Bafana captain, Steven Pienaar!

17 March 2023 9:26 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Bafana Bafana
Steven Pienaar

Piener, the assistant coach at Ajax Youth Academy, turns 41 today! Here are some of his greatest moments.

If you're a soccer fan, you'll definitely know the name, Steven Jerome Pienaar (okay, maybe not his middle name, but you get it.)

Pienaar is a South African legend:

• He made his international debut for South Africa in a 2–0 win against Turkey in 2002

• He earned 61 caps and scored three goals over the course of his international career

• He played in the English Premier League for Everton.

• He retired from international football in 2012

• He's currently an assistant coach of the U18 team of the Ajax Youth Academy

Pienaar enjoys being a father to his five kids which includes a set of adorable twins...

Happy 41 birthday from your fans in South Africa, Pienaar - hope it's a good one!

Happy Birthday Bon Anniversaire GIFfrom Happy Birthday GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 41st birthday to former Bafana Bafana captain, Steven Pienaar!




