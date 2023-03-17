Happy 41st birthday to former Bafana Bafana captain, Steven Pienaar!
If you're a soccer fan, you'll definitely know the name, Steven Jerome Pienaar (okay, maybe not his middle name, but you get it.)
Pienaar is a South African legend:
• He made his international debut for South Africa in a 2–0 win against Turkey in 2002
• He earned 61 caps and scored three goals over the course of his international career
• He played in the English Premier League for Everton.
• He retired from international football in 2012
• He's currently an assistant coach of the U18 team of the Ajax Youth Academy
Pienaar enjoys being a father to his five kids which includes a set of adorable twins...
Happy 41 birthday from your fans in South Africa, Pienaar - hope it's a good one!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 41st birthday to former Bafana Bafana captain, Steven Pienaar!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Steven_Pienaar,_Everton.jpg
More from Sport
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health
Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.Read More
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments
Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor..Read More
Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10
Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.Read More
New Zealand demolish Sri Lanka to sweep Test series
Sri Lanka notched just 164 in their first innings and were asked to follow on after the Black Caps declared at 580 in Wellington. They were then bowled out for 358.Read More
Man SHREDS world record for longest nonstop surf, catching waves for 30 hours
Australian Blake Johnston on Friday shredded the world record for the longest surfing session, catching waves for 30 hours.Read More
Mixed reaction to Bafana Bafana squad announced for upcoming AFCON qualifiers
Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos announced his 23-man squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Liberia next week.Read More
'Adopt' a Special Olympics athlete ahead of the Summer Games
Did you know that you can support a South African athlete?Read More
'VAR is the future and I don’t see football without it' - Victor Gomes
The 40-year-old retired from refereeing after his stint at the World Cup in Qatar last year and was appointed as Chairperson of the National Referees Committee at SAFA in February.Read More
SA Rugby considers lowering the height of a legal tackle at amateur level
Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Jon Patricios, a concussion specialist and founder of the South African Sports Concussion Centre.Read More