Meetings Africa: Events in Africa set to boom once again

* 17 March 2023 9:26 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Meetings Africa

Fully emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, Meetings Africa saw more delegates, attendees and vendors compared to previous years.

Businesses, event planners, tourism boards, safari companies, and many more attended the 2023 Meetings Africa Business Events Trade Show on Wednesday, 1 March 2023. The 17th edition of the trade show saw attendees network and develop ideas about the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) sectors across Africa.

As economies across the continent recover from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-day trade show served as a primary platform to enable the growth of the business events industry, which would ultimately contribute towards economic growth.

‘We are back!’_ These were the words from Zinhle Nzama, the Acting Chief Convention Bureau Officer. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade show saw even more delegates, attendees and vendors compared to previous years.

During an interview with the SABC’s Leanne Manas, Nzama said last year’s conference was about recovery, but this year is all about growth. This was evident with a full-house of 352 exhibitors, which also included an aviation pavilion. The pavilion featured the likes of Kenya Airways, FlySafair, Air Mauritius, Air Botswana, and many more.

“Business events bring solutions [...]. When people come to the country they have problems they want to solve. I look at the meetings we have hosted [...] they are meetings which are energy related [...] where we come together from outside of the sector - they discuss similar issues [...]. The worst thing we can do as a country is sit back and do nothing” Nzama told the SABC regarding challenges faced in South Africa.

22 countries were formally present at the Trade Show including the likes of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Kenya and - newcomers to the event - Nigeria.

Mauritius - being a popular tourist destination for visitors across the continent - was present and hoped the trade show would bring exposure to their meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions sectors.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the Mauritius Tourism Promotions Authority’s Amrita Craig expressed her views on South Africa being a close commercial partner of the country, sharing the strategic importance of Meetings Africa to her country.

It is a very important platform for us to meet the buyers. The big buyers especially from Africa.

Amrita Craig, Marketer: Mauritius Tourism Promotions Authority

Last year arrivals in December from SA were better than December 2019.

Amrita Craig, Marketer: Mauritius Tourism Promotions Authority

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Kenya is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and projects from previous Meetings Africa Trade Shows are set to be implemented by 2026. This is according to Patricia Terer, the Kenyatta ICC’s Chief Executive Officer.

Some take home leads in terms of business events. Last time we were here we got four and they will be done between 2024 and 2026.

Patricia Terer, Chief Executive Officer: Kenyatta International Convention Centre

Geraldene Parmassar of Technology Partners says there was also an aim to keep the carbon footprint as low as possible through sustainable gifting.

Sustainable gifting is about allowing delegates to choose their own corporate gifts. This uplifts the economy, reduces carbon footprint, and it saves money because generic corporate gifts are not wasted.

Geraldene Parmassar, Operations Director: Technology Partners

Clement Manyathela broadcast live from Meetings Africa 2023, first chatting to Shaun Bird, GM at the Sandton Convention Centre...

... and then he chatted to Zinhle Nzama, the acting Chief Convention Bureau Officer at SA Tourism about how the gathering connects the business events industry in order to boost business tourism in the country.

The next Meetings Africa Trade Show is expected to take place in February next year.




