



JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s past track record shows they are capable of violence, and that Julius Malema can't be trusted.

So said the Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Friday.

The EFF has organised a national shutdown, which has sparked concerns of violence, for Monday, with the foremost agenda being that President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns.

But Malema has since allayed fears about the possibility of violence.

Ntshavheni said that there have already been threats of violence.

“The same Julius Malema knows that he can’t be trusted on any word... we have seen pictures of them brandishing guns. We have seen that they are going to force people to get off work. You cannot as law enforcement sit aside Malema is promising us that there will be order. We must protect South Africans.”

READ: EFF national shutdown: anarchy won't be allowed, warns Ramaphosa

She added that people don't want violence.

“The residents of Soweto have come out and said: ‘not in our name’, and the residents of other areas are coming out and saying: ‘not in our townships, not in our neighbourhood’ and because of that, that is why we are saying we are working with our communities so that we don’t have a confrontation.”

The minister said the police will show restraint as the EFF was looking for an excuse to criticise the government.

“They want a regime change, and they want an excuse and public sympathy… There’s going to be law enforcement.”

READ: National shutdown: 'We're not fighting, don't try us', Malema warns police

This article first appeared on EWN : National shutdown: Ntshavheni says Malema's no violence vow 'can't be trusted'