Have fun and get fit at these cool events in Gauteng this weekend





Africa Melane chats to fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about some of the exciting events happening in Gauteng this weekend.

18 March: Made on Earth Adventure Treasure Hike

Score points in the Treasure Hike by walking, hiking and running on the Made on Earth Hiking Trails to find as many checkpoints in 180 minutes.

With no prescribed route, you can visit the checkpoints in any order to try and score as many points as possible.

Bring along your water bottle and navigation skills for a fun day out.

Where: Hennops River Valley, Schurweberg Road, Vlakplaats 354-Jr, Pretoria

Time: 8am

Entry fee: R120 to R200

To find out more, visit Entry Ninja here.

19 March: Decathlon Social Hike Series

The Decathlon Social Hike Series brings family, friends, novices and pros together to share their passion for hiking.

Under the guidance of pro-hiker Tanya Pembroke, you will explore and hike scene venues in and around Gauteng throughout the series.

This first event kicks off this weekend.

Where: Hennops River Valley, 86 Schurweberg Rd, Vlakplaats 354-Jr, Pretoria

Time: 07.30am

Entry fee: R150

To find out more, visit Entry Ninja here.

26 March: Born to Rock Secret Sunrise

Get ready to rock and roll to some amazing beats all while celebrating fitness, wellness and the joy of dance.

Bring your water bottle along, dance like nobody’s watching and never stop believing!

Where: The Maslow Hotel Sandton, 146 Rivonia Road, Sandton

Time: 08.30 to 09.30

Entry fee: R125 kids under 12, R150 adults

Book your tickets on Quicket here.

Do you have any fun fitness events happening soon? Send us an email on liezelv@702.co.za

