Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa
Deal or No Deal SA has delivered its first huge win as South African Siya N, has received a life-changing R250 000 in the global game-show sensation.
24-year-old ‘Siya N’ took a chance by challenging the banker and walked away with R250 000, the show's top prize.
Siya N says he ‘could not believe it’ when the presenter Katlego Maboe called his name as the chosen contestant, and the could-not-believe-it moments continued when he was in the hot seat.
The big winner told the audience he was not prepared to go home with anything less than R100 000.
He quickly eliminated the first six of twenty sealed boxes, each containing a cash amount ranging from R1 to R250 000.
Round after nail-biting round, Siya eliminated more boxes, revealing the cash amounts he could have won.
Halfway through the game, the maximum prize amount was the only big number left on the money tree, which greatly reduced the odds of a big win.
However, Siya chose to stick to his guns and refused every offer made by the Banker for him to cash in and leave, declaring ‘I’m here to take a risk.’
When it came down to only two amounts on the money tree and two boxes left to open, Siya broke down and started sobbing uncontrollably.
Amidst loud gasps from his fellow contestants and with tears running down his face, he risked it all by declining the Banker’s final offer of R135 000 to ultimately claim the top prize.
Siya, who lives with his sister in a shack at the back of the family home, says he will use the money to carve out a career as an actor and in the media and entertainment industry.
He has no formal training but has managed to be an extra on small television productions.
I’ve always wanted to be a professional actor or work as a radio or television presenter. It’s my childhood dream and I can now use some of my winnings to make it happen.Siya N, Deal or Deal SA contestant
Siya says he also plans to start a business, although he is not yet sure which kind.
Owning a business will give me independence, which means I won’t have to rely on anyone for money. I need more time to figure out the details, but it should be something where I can use my hands because I am good with my hands.Siya N, Deal or Deal SA contestant
Siya says he also plans to invest a large sum after seeking credible advice.
This could enable him to own a car as he is currently making use of public transport.
Winning on the show has given me a chance to start changing and improving my life. I know that by making good decisions and with God’s help I can be a successful businessman and actor by 2025.Siya N, Deal or Deal SA contestant
To help Siya realise his entrepreneurial dream, the Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) is reaching out to him to gain access to their business support programme.
CEO, Mary Bomela says MIC is a leading black-owned and managed investment holding company established in 1995 by the Mineworkers Investment Trust to create a sustainable asset base for the benefit of mine, energy and construction workers and their dependents.
Congratulations to Siya N for winning the big prize on Deal or No Deal! As part of our commitment to supporting emerging black entrepreneurs to create sustainable businesses, we want to support his dream. MIC has a diversified portfolio of investments spanning various sectors within the South African economy. Our initiative, MIC Khulisani Ventures is targeted at closing the funding gap for black-owned, early-stage, high-growth potential businesses and we also assist them with business support and access to our investee network.Mary Bomela, CEO - Mineworkers Investment Company
Catch Deal or No Deal South Africa on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7:30pm to 8pm and then again the following day on SABC 3, Mondays to Friday at 5:30pm.
To become a contestant on the show and to stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit the Deal or No Deal SA website OR SMS “PLAY” to 43066.
Follow @DealorNoDealZA on social media for more.
