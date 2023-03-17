'Bone broth is not a meal', Gwyneth Paltrow called out for her 'disordered diet'

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
31 suspected illegal miners die at Free State mine According to the Mineral Resources department, the group died last month, in a ventilation shaft that was last operational in the... 23 June 2023 7:49 AM
No extradition request from Germany for Markus Jooste, says Ntshavheni The Oldenburg regional court issued an arrest warrant for the former Steinhoff CEO who was a no-show at the start of his trial in... 23 June 2023 6:47 AM
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
View all Local
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around' While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capt... 23 June 2023 7:08 AM
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself. 22 June 2023 1:31 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
View all Politics
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group. 22 June 2023 7:19 PM
View all Business
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work. 22 June 2023 4:17 PM
How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate. 22 June 2023 4:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia. 22 June 2023 6:37 PM
702 Walk The Talk is coming back! Gauteng is abuzz with the news after Bongani Bingwa announced it on air, 702 Walk the Talk is back! 22 June 2023 7:36 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster The Simpsons 'predicted' Donald Trump's presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic and now the OceanGate submarine implosion. 23 June 2023 8:39 AM
[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+ The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for. 22 June 2023 12:06 PM
[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois 'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September. 22 June 2023 9:58 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. 22 June 2023 7:11 PM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Bone broth is not a meal', Gwyneth Paltrow called out for her 'disordered diet'

17 March 2023 3:34 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
conscious eating

TikTokers react to Gwyneth Paltrow's eating habits which includes intermittent fasting, eating bone broth and lots of veggies.

Before we get into this one, we'd like to pre-empt that this article briefly mentions unhealthy relationships with food, eating disorders, and dieting which may trigger sensitive readers.

On 14 March, "The Art of Being Well" - a popular podcast posted an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow which was then uploaded to a TikTok page, @dearmedia, posting three short parts of the interview.

In the second video, Paltrow was asked about her 'wellness routine'.

Her answer related to her daily eating habits or 'diet'. She mentions that she has an early dinner and practices intermittent fasting until 12pm the next day where she eats foods that 'won't spike her blood sugar' like 'coffee' and has 'soup or 'bone broth a lot for lunch' with a paleo-based supper, lots of vegetables, and an hour of exercise with 30 minutes in an infrared sauna in between.

Paltrow said this 'wellness' routine is important because...

It's really important for me to support my detox.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Actress - Hollywood

The video quickly went viral with over 2.7 million views...

@dearmedia #gwynethpaltrow shares her daily wellness routine on The Art Of Being Well, listen now 🎧 #wellnessroutine #healthandwellness #healthylifestyle #routines #goop #podcastclips ♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim

Some TikTokers called her an 'almond mom' and others mocked the actress...

I don't know but by the looks it's doing the opposite of detoxifying.

TikTok User

This is a roundabout way of saying she's on a liquid diet basically.

TikTok User

I take two really big gulps of air like twice every hour and am like so satisfied all day

TikTok User

This literally sounds like a colonoscopy prep.

TikTok User

What is she detoxing from if she doesn't eat?

TikTok User

Another TikToker with a noteworthy following who's also a registered dietician said that Paltrow's 'wellness' routine is actually 'disordered'...

@feelgooddietitian #duet with @dearmedia #gwynethpaltrow this isnt #wellness this is DISORDERED. THIS IS NOT ENOUGH FOOD especially for someone that is 5’9” Please stop following and listening to celebrities for your health and wellness advice. #disorderedeating #disorderedbehaviour #orthorexia #intuitiveeating #foodfreedom ♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim

Another video from a nutritionist warned people against 'diet culture' and said that 'bone broth is not a balanced meal'.

@iputtheiaminamerica #stitch with @dearmedia ♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim

Of course, these user's comments raised important points for conversation such as:

• Responding to a question about wellness with food habits, assuming that wellness = 'diet'

• How diet culture is marketed as wellness

• How unhealthy and unbalanced relationships with food go unquestioned

We're really glad to see users and professionals call out this type of narrative - it's high time!

Here's to fostering balanced relationships with food and learning how to eat without it being related to weight and unrealistic beauty standards set by Hollywood.

Sending strength, love, and kindness to those on their healing journey.

If you are struggling with a food disorder or body dysmorphia, contact any one of the following emergency numbers:

Eating Disorders South Africa: 012 338 2543

Imani Facility: 021 761 0740

Twin Rivers: 082 863 3159


This article first appeared on KFM : 'Bone broth is not a meal', Gwyneth Paltrow called out for her 'disordered diet'




17 March 2023 3:34 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
conscious eating

More from Lifestyle

© inkdrop/123rf.com.

Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks?

23 June 2023 9:31 AM

As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Lexie Hearing on Facebook @lexiehearing

SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)

22 June 2023 10:05 PM

Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?

22 June 2023 8:57 PM

Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US-based Valor Hospitality Partners have teamed up with SA brand Veldskoen Shoes Image credit: Valor Hospitality Parterners on Facebook @valorhotels

Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal

22 June 2023 8:17 PM

Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up

22 June 2023 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Photo by Ron Lach via pexels

Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace

22 June 2023 4:17 PM

There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ikvyatkovskaya/123rf.com

How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role

22 June 2023 4:06 PM

It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

I'm grateful for Ramaphosa, says mom who stole cupcakes 'for her kid's school'

22 June 2023 3:54 PM

A woman who stole cupcakes for her kid's school says she's grateful not to be going to jail and for... Cyril Ramaphosa?!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue's Facebook page.

Meet the animal rights activist who's chaining himself to a kennel for 60 hours

22 June 2023 3:38 PM

Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue founder Jason Hayman plans to chain himself to a kennel for 60 hours of animal activism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'

22 June 2023 2:52 PM

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers

World

No extradition request from Germany for Markus Jooste, says Ntshavheni

Local

Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around'

Politics

EWN Highlights

CT man arrested in connection with 8-year-old's death set to appear in court

23 June 2023 1:21 PM

Parliament urges Zondo to 'exercise caution' in public criticism of the state

23 June 2023 12:53 PM

Owners taking back buildings in Joburg inner city a 'very big challenge'

23 June 2023 12:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA