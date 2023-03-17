[WATCH] Want your cologne to last longer? Keep it in the refrigerator





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Twitter user @Lord_4D advises you to keep your cologne in the fridge.

Gents put your Cologne in the fridge and thank me later pic.twitter.com/Yx1L8tONKG ' Gang (@Lord_4D) March 15, 2023

Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.