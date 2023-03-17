It's a brew-tiful day to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Johannesburg!





While St Patrick’s Day (17 March) is not commonly commemorated in South African, why not channel the luck of the Irish and join in on the festivities?

There are a plenty of events happening in and around Johannesburg so you are sure to find something that suits your fancy.

St Patrick’s Day at Railways Café

Grab a beer and enjoy the live music at the Railway Café as it hosts its St Paddies Day event.

Entrance is free.

Time: 10.00am to 11:30pm

Location: 2 Hack Road, Irene, Pretoria

St Patrick's Day Night Market

The Fourways Farmers Market is ringing in the festivities with a fun-filled night market.

You can expect great craic, plenty of pints of beer! Dress up in green and stand a chance to win.

Entry fee: R20

Time: 6pm

Location: Taroko Farm (Modderfontein Reserve)

Paddy Fest at the Irish Club

Bring your friends along to celebrate Paddy Fest at the Irish Club in Linden.

Not only will there be a beer tent with lots of Guinness and live music but they have also added an extra day with festivities continuing on 18 March.

Entry fee: R50

Time: 12pm

Location: corner of 5th Avenue and Solerno Road, Linden

St. Paddy's Day Night Market

Get dressed up and enjoy a beer at the St Paddy's Day edition of the Bedfordview Night Market.

A fun night out for the whole family with live entertainment and good good.

Entry fee: R20

Time: 5 to 10pm

Location: Van Buuren Road, Bedfordview (behind the Virgin Active)

St Patrick's Day at The Purple Horse

Tip your hat to the luck of the Irish and celebrate St Patrick’s Day at The Purple Horse in Alberton from 17 to 18 March.

Attendees can look forward to live music and entertainment, draught beer on sale along with a fun karaoke and and a music quiz.

Bring along the kids too! The Purple Horse has a play area and a number of kid-friendly offering as well.

Time: 11am to midnight.

Location: 5 Drift Road, Garthdale

This article first appeared on 947 : It's a brew-tiful day to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Johannesburg!