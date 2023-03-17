Meet Lungile Phenyane - candidate contesting ALL DA federal leadership positions

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
31 suspected illegal miners die at Free State mine According to the Mineral Resources department, the group died last month, in a ventilation shaft that was last operational in the... 23 June 2023 7:49 AM
No extradition request from Germany for Markus Jooste, says Ntshavheni The Oldenburg regional court issued an arrest warrant for the former Steinhoff CEO who was a no-show at the start of his trial in... 23 June 2023 6:47 AM
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
View all Local
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around' While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capt... 23 June 2023 7:08 AM
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself. 22 June 2023 1:31 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
View all Politics
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group. 22 June 2023 7:19 PM
View all Business
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work. 22 June 2023 4:17 PM
How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate. 22 June 2023 4:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia. 22 June 2023 6:37 PM
702 Walk The Talk is coming back! Gauteng is abuzz with the news after Bongani Bingwa announced it on air, 702 Walk the Talk is back! 22 June 2023 7:36 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster The Simpsons 'predicted' Donald Trump's presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic and now the OceanGate submarine implosion. 23 June 2023 8:39 AM
[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+ The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for. 22 June 2023 12:06 PM
[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois 'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September. 22 June 2023 9:58 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Meet Lungile Phenyane - candidate contesting ALL DA federal leadership positions

17 March 2023 3:19 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
DA Democratic Alliance
eat

Lungile Phenyane is doing the unexpected and is running for all leadership positions in the party.

Lester Kiewit interviews Lungile Phenyane, who will be contesting all of the top six positions at the DA’s upcoming federal congress.

  • Phenyane has been part of the DA for 'quite some time'
  • She believes it's time for women and youth to be in positions of power
  • She trusts that the DA will support her and put her in the right position

An unknown DA member from Gauteng has done the unexpected – Lungile Phenyane is running for all leadership positions in the party, and has faith in the DA that they'll support her and put her in the right position.

Phenyane says that it's not about political background or being well-known, but rather about working together to make a change for South Africans .

It's not about 'how long have you been' or 'are you known'...it's about making a difference in our people's lives.

Lungile Phenyane
The DA's presiding officers on 15 March 2023 officially named the candidates for both its federal council and its executive ahead of the party's federal congress in Johannesburg in April. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
The DA's presiding officers on 15 March 2023 officially named the candidates for both its federal council and its executive ahead of the party's federal congress in Johannesburg in April. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Should she be elected, Phenyane plans on:

  • Putting women and youth at the forefront
  • Improving service delivery
  • Ensuring social issues are addressed and dealt with
  • Ensuring that there's growth and unity within the DA
  • Dealing with inequality, poverty, and unemployment

As a young woman, I'm willing to make a constructive contribution within the party and within our country.

Lungile Phenyane

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meet Lungile Phenyane - candidate contesting ALL DA federal leadership positions




17 March 2023 3:19 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
DA Democratic Alliance
eat

More from Local

Eight illegal miners died after heavy rains. Picture: pixabay.com

31 suspected illegal miners die at Free State mine

23 June 2023 7:49 AM

According to the Mineral Resources department, the group died last month, in a ventilation shaft that was last operational in the 1990s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste in Parliament on 5 September 2018. Picture: EWN

No extradition request from Germany for Markus Jooste, says Ntshavheni

23 June 2023 6:47 AM

The Oldenburg regional court issued an arrest warrant for the former Steinhoff CEO who was a no-show at the start of his trial in Germany where he faces fraud charges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Lexie Hearing on Facebook @lexiehearing

SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)

22 June 2023 10:05 PM

Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US-based Valor Hospitality Partners have teamed up with SA brand Veldskoen Shoes Image credit: Valor Hospitality Parterners on Facebook @valorhotels

Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal

22 June 2023 8:17 PM

Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up

22 June 2023 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Traffic police and motorist get into a heated row

22 June 2023 4:47 PM

Motorist expert and journalist Marius Roberts had a heated exchange with a traffic officer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ daniilantiq/123rf.com

Banks' role in fighting corruption: 'They can unbank those clients'

22 June 2023 4:40 PM

Corruption is a huge problem in our society and banks may have a part to play in stamping it out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bongani Baloyi announced the formation of his new political party, Xiluva, on 30 March 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] 'Time for the old has ended, it's time for the new' - Bongani Baloyi

22 June 2023 4:32 PM

Xiluva political party leader Bongani Baloyi discusses his life, political career and favourite music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC taking cadre deployment matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal

22 June 2023 4:24 PM

The ANC is going to the Supreme Court of Appeal about the handing over of cadre deployment records to the DA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

[WATCH] 'All Home Affairs employees are John Cena... You cannot see them!'

22 June 2023 2:52 PM

Comedian Thami Dlamini posted a video from a Home Affairs office showing the employees of the month...but there's a catch!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo speaks at the Human Sciences Research Council in Pretoria on 22 June 2023. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter

Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around'

23 June 2023 7:08 AM

While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capture, he asked South Africans not to lose hope in the country's democratic institutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rwanda: Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but it’s not just for his own gain

Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain

22 June 2023 1:31 PM

While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tyres burn just meters from the police station on 6 April 2022 as Diepsloot residents protest over crime in the area. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote

22 June 2023 7:16 AM

There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: VIN JD on Pixabay

US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out

21 June 2023 10:08 PM

The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes

21 June 2023 3:42 PM

The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cameron Dugmore. Picture: Cameron Dugmore/Facebook

‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’

21 June 2023 3:07 PM

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job?

21 June 2023 10:37 AM

News 24 Journalist Carol Paton discusses the potential presidential credentials of ANC stalwart Paul Mashatile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson

20 June 2023 12:25 PM

The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the African Peace Initiative Mission in St Petersburg, Russia on 17 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties

19 June 2023 5:02 PM

They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Ukrainian soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics

19 June 2023 10:46 AM

This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers

World

No extradition request from Germany for Markus Jooste, says Ntshavheni

Local

Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around'

Politics

EWN Highlights

CT man arrested in connection with 8-year-old's death set to appear in court

23 June 2023 1:21 PM

Parliament urges Zondo to 'exercise caution' in public criticism of the state

23 June 2023 12:53 PM

Owners taking back buildings in Joburg inner city a 'very big challenge'

23 June 2023 12:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA