On this day in history 203 years ago, British settlers arrived in South Africa
The British government started encouraging citizens to immigrate to the Cape colony after the Napoleonic wars, to cope with the country’s unemployment problem.
On 17 March 1820 the first British settlers arrived in Table Bay on board the Nautilus and the Chapman.
The British governor in South Africa at the time, Lord Somerset, encouraged the new arrivals to settle in the frontier area of the Eastern Cape.
Between April and June 1820 approximately 4,000 settlers arrived in the Cape, in one of the largest stages of British settlement on the continent.
The settlers were given farms and supplies with equipment and food against their deposits, but many chose to leave farms for the surrounding towns.
Many of these settlers had no interest or experience in agricultural life and found life on the border harsh.
Some of these settlers, who were traders, made significant contributions to the economy and towns such as Port Elizabeth and Grahamstown - now called Gqeberha and Makhanda respectively - grew rapidly.
Those who remained on the farms contributed to agriculture by planting maize, barley and rye, and also began farming wool which became very lucrative.
In the same year another group of settlers continued on to KwaZulu Natal, which was ruled by the Zulu's King Shaka. They requested permission to stay on this land and the king granted this in return for firearms.
There is a monument in Makhanda which commemorates the 1820 settlers.
Sourced from South African History Online.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : On this day in history 203 years ago, British settlers arrived in South Africa
More from Local
[BREAKING] CoCT granted order for EFF national shutdown to comply with law
Peaceful protest is protected, says Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
In need of some TLC? Book a professional cuddler to come to your home!
But no funny business is allowed!Read More
The who, watts, and where! Here's what you need to know about buying a generator
Here are some tips for buying a generator to cope with loadshedding.Read More
Meet Lungile Phenyane - candidate contesting ALL DA federal leadership positions
Lungile Phenyane is doing the unexpected and is running for all leadership positions in the party.Read More
[LISTEN] Malema: Mbalula's shutdown claims are 'illiteracy mixed with babbelaas'
EFF has confirmed that it will be taking to the streets in a planned national shutdown next Monday, 20 March.Read More
Adventurer Richard Kohler describes kayaking 6000km solo from SA to Brazil
Richard Kohler embarked on the mammoth task of paddling from Cape Town to Brazil to raise funds for operation smile projects.Read More
Zachie Achmat to run for Parliament in 2024 election as independent candidate
Achmat wants to 'reclaim Parliament' from a 'corrupt, mismanaged State'.Read More
'There has to be change in that metro': ANC on #BuyaTshwane march
As the EFF is gearing up for its national shutdown, the ANC is embarking on a march against the City of Tshwane.Read More
Malema rubbishes concerns that EFF nationwide protest will turn violent
The EFF’s party leader assured businesses, political parties and South Africans that anarchy is not part of the party’s plan but reiterated that a shutdown was the best way to call for Ramaphosa’s resignation.Read More
More from Politics
[BREAKING] CoCT granted order for EFF national shutdown to comply with law
Peaceful protest is protected, says Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Meet Lungile Phenyane - candidate contesting ALL DA federal leadership positions
Lungile Phenyane is doing the unexpected and is running for all leadership positions in the party.Read More
[LISTEN] Malema: Mbalula's shutdown claims are 'illiteracy mixed with babbelaas'
EFF has confirmed that it will be taking to the streets in a planned national shutdown next Monday, 20 March.Read More
Zachie Achmat to run for Parliament in 2024 election as independent candidate
Achmat wants to 'reclaim Parliament' from a 'corrupt, mismanaged State'.Read More
National shutdown: Ntshavheni says Malema's no violence vow 'can't be trusted'
The EFF leader has vowed the planned mass action will not turn violent, and assured there would be law enforcement in attendance - but Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is not convinced.Read More
EFF national shutdown: anarchy won't be allowed, warns Ramaphosa
Among the reasons for Monday’s expected nationwide protest is a call for Ramaphosa’s resignation, but the president said that the only way that would happen was through a vote, not a government overthrow.Read More
Govt's 7% wage hike offer to public servants - where will the money come from?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.Read More
National shutdown: 'We're not fighting, don't try us', Malema warns police
Malema urged EFF members to defend themselves should law enforcement officials mete out brutality.Read More
[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit
Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March.Read More