Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
On this day in history 203 years ago, British settlers arrived in South Africa

17 March 2023 2:56 PM
by Keely Goodall
British settlers

On 17 March 1820 the first British settlers arrived on South Africa’s shores.

The British government started encouraging citizens to immigrate to the Cape colony after the Napoleonic wars, to cope with the country’s unemployment problem.

On 17 March 1820 the first British settlers arrived in Table Bay on board the Nautilus and the Chapman.

The British governor in South Africa at the time, Lord Somerset, encouraged the new arrivals to settle in the frontier area of the Eastern Cape.

Between April and June 1820 approximately 4,000 settlers arrived in the Cape, in one of the largest stages of British settlement on the continent.

The settlers were given farms and supplies with equipment and food against their deposits, but many chose to leave farms for the surrounding towns.

Many of these settlers had no interest or experience in agricultural life and found life on the border harsh.

FILE: The landing of the British settlers of 1820 in Algoa Bay. Picture: Wikimedia commons
FILE: The landing of the British settlers of 1820 in Algoa Bay. Picture: Wikimedia commons

Some of these settlers, who were traders, made significant contributions to the economy and towns such as Port Elizabeth and Grahamstown - now called Gqeberha and Makhanda respectively - grew rapidly.

Those who remained on the farms contributed to agriculture by planting maize, barley and rye, and also began farming wool which became very lucrative.

In the same year another group of settlers continued on to KwaZulu Natal, which was ruled by the Zulu's King Shaka. They requested permission to stay on this land and the king granted this in return for firearms.

There is a monument in Makhanda which commemorates the 1820 settlers.

Sourced from South African History Online.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : On this day in history 203 years ago, British settlers arrived in South Africa




