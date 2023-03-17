[WATCH] 5 record-breaking animal tricks sure to make your day better
Have you ever seen a parrot riding a scooter? A cat opening boxes?
Or maybe a dog rocking a conga line?
The animal world is full of adorable talent.
Guinness World Records shares five record-breaking animal tricks that are sure to make your day so much better.
Most tricks performed by a cat in one minute
Paws up for what is undoubtedly the smartest cat.
Alexis, a cat from Austria, set the record two years ago for doing the most tricks by a cat in one minute.
She achieved 26 tricks in just 60 seconds to get her paws on the certificate.
Tricks that she mastered included the wave, moving around her legs and even giving a high-five!
Most tricks performed by a rabbit
Meet Taawi, a beautiful mixed-breed rabbit with sweet eyes and a passion for tricks.
The rabbit from Finland broke the record for the most tricks performed by a rabbit in one minute in 2018.
In only 60 seconds, he effortlessly completed 20 tricks.
Some of the tricks he performed included taking the heel position, going around the legs, a high five and even rolling a ball.
Most tricks performed by two dogs in one minute
Teamwork makes the dream work, and for these two Border Collies from California, it secured them a world record in 2020.
Wish and Halo performed 28 tricks in just 60 seconds, working side-by-side with their trainer.
Most basketball slam dunks in one minute by a rabbit
Another amazing bunny for the record books is Bini who, in 2016, broke the record for the most basketball slam dunks in one minute by a rabbit.
Thanks to his talent for sports, this rabbit from the USA racked up seven slam dunks in just sixty seconds.
Fastest 5m on a scooter by a parrot
Nobody can stop this parrot!
Chico, a white cockatoo broke the record for the fastest 5m on a scooter by a parrot in 2022.
With the wind flowing through his feather, he completed the challenge in just 14.58 seconds on his adorable little scooter.
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] 5 record-breaking animal tricks sure to make your day better
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/dog-pet-animal-domestic-canine-3759590/
