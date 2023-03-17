Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
The who, watts, and where! Here's what you need to know about buying a generator

17 March 2023 3:51 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Loadshedding
Electricity generator

Here are some tips for buying a generator to cope with loadshedding.

Clarence Ford interviews Pierre Pienaar, Technical Product Specialist at Cape Union Mart.

  • Make an informed decision before purchasing an alternative energy source
  • Ensure that the power supply can cover the amount of watts of equipment you want to keep running
  • Power station don't work well with products with a heating element

More South Africans are searching for ways to minimise rolling power cut disruptions but often it can be overwhelming knowing what to look for when shopping for loadshedding solutions.

An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). © fahroni/123rf.com
An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). © fahroni/123rf.com

Pienaar, a technical product specialist shares what you need to know:

  • Before purchasing a product you need to have an understanding of watts – how much power is needed and what do you want to keep running?
  • Look for a label indicating the number of watts on the product you want to keep running – make sure that the alternative power source can cover the watts
  • For example, there are power stations that cover 250W to 1000W, however for a kettle or hairdryer to stay running, the power drainage is between 1800W and 2000W
  • Power stations in general are not good for products with a heating element as it requires too much power

Pienaar says that in order to determine how long the generator will provide energy to your utilities, divide what you want to power, by the strength of the power station.

For example, if you want to cover a 500W TVwith a 100W power station, it means that you will have five hours of continuous usage.

If you're looking to purchase an inverter or generator at Cape Union Mart, Pienaar suggests asking a technical product specialist, as they have had extra training to ensure that they provide the necessary information and solutions to the customer.

You're drawing so much power from the poor little generator, which they're simply not designed to do.

Pierre Pienaar, Technical Product Specialist – Cape Union Mart

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The who, watts, and where! Here's what you need to know about buying a generator




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
