The who, watts, and where! Here's what you need to know about buying a generator
Clarence Ford interviews Pierre Pienaar, Technical Product Specialist at Cape Union Mart.
- Make an informed decision before purchasing an alternative energy source
- Ensure that the power supply can cover the amount of watts of equipment you want to keep running
- Power station don't work well with products with a heating element
More South Africans are searching for ways to minimise rolling power cut disruptions but often it can be overwhelming knowing what to look for when shopping for loadshedding solutions.
Pienaar, a technical product specialist shares what you need to know:
- Before purchasing a product you need to have an understanding of watts – how much power is needed and what do you want to keep running?
- Look for a label indicating the number of watts on the product you want to keep running – make sure that the alternative power source can cover the watts
- For example, there are power stations that cover 250W to 1000W, however for a kettle or hairdryer to stay running, the power drainage is between 1800W and 2000W
- Power stations in general are not good for products with a heating element as it requires too much power
Pienaar says that in order to determine how long the generator will provide energy to your utilities, divide what you want to power, by the strength of the power station.
For example, if you want to cover a 500W TVwith a 100W power station, it means that you will have five hours of continuous usage.
If you're looking to purchase an inverter or generator at Cape Union Mart, Pienaar suggests asking a technical product specialist, as they have had extra training to ensure that they provide the necessary information and solutions to the customer.
You're drawing so much power from the poor little generator, which they're simply not designed to do.Pierre Pienaar, Technical Product Specialist – Cape Union Mart
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The who, watts, and where! Here's what you need to know about buying a generator
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122825840_uninterruptible-power-supply-backup-power-ups-with-battery-isolated-on-table-ups-for-pc-equipment-fo.html?vti=m1sour4eoqdqgqurdz-1-10
More from Local
31 suspected illegal miners die at Free State mine
According to the Mineral Resources department, the group died last month, in a ventilation shaft that was last operational in the 1990s.Read More
No extradition request from Germany for Markus Jooste, says Ntshavheni
The Oldenburg regional court issued an arrest warrant for the former Steinhoff CEO who was a no-show at the start of his trial in Germany where he faces fraud charges.Read More
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.Read More
[WATCH] Traffic police and motorist get into a heated row
Motorist expert and journalist Marius Roberts had a heated exchange with a traffic officer.Read More
Banks' role in fighting corruption: 'They can unbank those clients'
Corruption is a huge problem in our society and banks may have a part to play in stamping it out.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Time for the old has ended, it's time for the new' - Bongani Baloyi
Xiluva political party leader Bongani Baloyi discusses his life, political career and favourite music.Read More
ANC taking cadre deployment matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal
The ANC is going to the Supreme Court of Appeal about the handing over of cadre deployment records to the DA.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks?
As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things.Read More
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?
Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.Read More
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.Read More
Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace
There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work.Read More
How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role
It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate.Read More
I'm grateful for Ramaphosa, says mom who stole cupcakes 'for her kid's school'
A woman who stole cupcakes for her kid's school says she's grateful not to be going to jail and for... Cyril Ramaphosa?!Read More
Meet the animal rights activist who's chaining himself to a kennel for 60 hours
Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue founder Jason Hayman plans to chain himself to a kennel for 60 hours of animal activism.Read More