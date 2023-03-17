In need of some TLC? Book a professional cuddler to come to your home!
Clement Manyathela interviews Florence Litswalo, Owner of Pro Cuddling SA.
- Cuddling is a form of touch therapy
- Cuddle mates will touch the client in a completely platonic, non-sexual nature
- Cuddle mates are trained to deal with situations where client gets aroused or makes advances
Cuddling has been known to have many benefits, including stress and anxiety relief, lowering blood pressure and releasing 'feel good' hormones in the body.
Pro Cuddling SA is professional cuddling 24/7 service.
Litswalo says that they provide services including cuddling, hugging, and hearty conversations, which is available for all genders and sexual orientations.
There is a science that backs up what we do.Florence Litswalo, Owner – Pro Cuddling SA
Upon arriving at the client's location, the cuddle mates will discuss the clients go zones and no-go zones – private parts are always off limits.
For some, being cuddled could evoke a sense of arousal, which Litswalo says is 'completely natural' and something that her staff are trained to deal with.
She says that the cuddle mate will continue with the cuddling session, however, if the client makes advances or insinuates that they want something more than just a cuddle, the cuddle mates will leave.
The client is a human being, it's bound to happen.Florence Litswalo, Owner – Pro Cuddling SA
In South Africa where sexual assault is happening almost everyday, are the cuddle mates safe?
Litswalo says that they are trained in how to react in certain situations, one being that the mates need to read the room, and not avoid signs that shout at them to leave, such as the client locking the door and hiding the key, she adds.
We train them to look out for such, and to rather leave earlier than later.Florence Litswalo, Owner – Pro Cuddling SA
The minimum session is 90 minutes for R900.
The longest session is 12 hours for R4500, which includes a meal.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/happy-women-hugging-4584462/
