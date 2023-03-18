Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
'It is a class, not a colour issue': Matthew Booth says SA is bleeding talent

18 March 2023 9:17 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Matthew Booth

'It is the responsibility of our football authorities to get our act together, because we are losing kids across the board and it doesn't matter what colour', Booth said during an interview with Robert Marawa on #MSW.

Fearless in the tackle, exceptional with aerial clearances and scoring throughout his time in Mzansi, England and Russia.

Retired footballer Matthew Booth kicked off his incredible 18-year career as a ginger-haired skinny player in 1994 when he joined Cape Town Spurs.

Many would have been forgiven for thinking that the fans were booing him rather than singing his praises, for every sound of ‘Booooth’, but the former Bafana Bafana defender was no boo boy.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Booth shared his thoughts on the future of football in South Africa.

Since retiring, the 46-year-old has been working with various amateur clubs in different environments.

He said the country is losing too many talented players to overseas clubs and that it has nothing to do with race.

I think it is a class issue and not a colour issue. We are losing a lot of black and coloured kids as well. It's the responsibility of our football authorities to get our act together because we are losing kids across the board and it doesn't matter what colour because there are coloured and black kids who are middle class and upper class.

Matthew Booth, former professional footballer

Booth added that children in poorer communities, unfortunately, don’t have the wide variety of sports choices as those who go to private and former Model C schools.

A kid from a township environment doesn't have as many options, so therefore they are more hungry, they will stick it out, they are resilient and hardened.

Matthew Booth, former professional footballer
Booth believes that talented footballers are not being nurtured as they should be.

I think we have lost not only the ability to maximise our talent, but also to show them a clear ladder to success. It has become too vague. We have centralised our football - everything happens in Johannesburg and that has got to change. Our scouting and resource management has to get better. We have got to have centres of excellence spread across the country. These are just some of the basics we need to get right.

Matthew Booth, former professional footballer

Watch below for the full discussion


This article first appeared on 947 : 'It is a class, not a colour issue': Matthew Booth says SA is bleeding talent




