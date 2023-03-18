Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis
Wellington, New Zealand - Actor Sam Neill has revealed he is being treated for stage-three blood cancer, writing in a memoir that he was "possibly dying" from the illness diagnosed a year ago.
The New Zealander, who burst to fame after starring as Dr Alan Grant in the 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park, said he began treatment last March for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Neill, 75, makes the revelation in his book Did I Ever Tell You This?, which is being released next week.
In the opening chapter, written while undergoing chemotherapy, Neill said: "The thing is, I'm crook. Possibly dying. I may have to speed this up."
The actor told The Guardian he is now in remission but will continue to undergo chemotherapy for the remainder of his life.
"I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments," he said.
"But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive."
Neill's vast acting career began in the 1970s and has spanned dozens of roles in TV and film, including Peaky Blinders, The Hunt for Red October, and The Piano.
He is currently preparing for a role in a television adaptation of Liane Moriarty's bestselling novel Apples Never Fall, which will be filmed in Australia.
When he's not acting, Neill also runs vineyards in the picturesque Central Otago region of New Zealand's South Island.
This article first appeared on 947 : Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis
Source : AFP
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam
Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras.Read More
[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral'
EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more.Read More
[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'
The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...Read More
[WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster
The Simpsons 'predicted' Donald Trump's presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic and now the OceanGate submarine implosion.Read More
[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+
The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for.Read More
[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois
'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September.Read More
Happy 74th birthday, Meryl Streep! Here's a look at 11 of her most iconic roles
From 'The Devil Wears Prada' to 'Mamma Mia!', let’s look back at her 11 most iconic movie roles.Read More
Happy 70th birthday, Cyndi Lauper!
The American singer is known for smash hits such as 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun'.Read More
From NY to SA: Sex And The City creator heads to Mzansi for one-woman show
Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw! Candace Bushnell, creator of 'Sex And The City' has announced show dates for Johannesburg and Cape Town.Read More