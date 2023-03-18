Study: Mediterranean diet linked with reduced risk of developing dementia





Jane Dutton spoke to registered dietician from Nutritional Solutions, Claire Julsing-Strydom, about her thoughts on the diet.

The Mediterranean diet is primarily plant based

The latest study published in the journal BMC Medicine, said people who stuck most closely to a Mediterranean diet had up to 23% lower risk for dementia than those who had a lower adherence to the diet.

The international team of researchers found that sticking closely to a this diet was equivalent to a 0.55% reduction in the risk of developing dementia.

According to Alzheimers Disease International, every three seconds someone in the world develops dementia.

It estimates that by the year 2030, there will be 78 million people living with the syndrome.

Dementia is an umbrella term for a collection of symptoms that are caused by disorders affecting the brain and impact on memory, thinking, behaviour and emotion. The most common is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects 50-60% of people with dementia. Other types of dementia include vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia and fronto-temporal dementia. Dementia can also sometimes affect people who are under the age of 65. This is known as young onset dementia. Alzheimers Disease International

What is the Mediterranean diet

It is primarily a plant based eating plan that consists of a daily intake of whole grains, olive oil, fruits, vegetables, beans and other legumes, nuts, herbs, and spices.

Animal proteins are eaten in small quantities, with the preferred protein being seafood.

It's definitely one of the healthiest diets in the world. We should all be trying to have more of those foods like vegetables, legumes and less red meat, which is difficult for us South Africans. There are lots of benefits to this particular diet. Claire Julsing-Strydom, registered dietician

If you look at dietary intake, you can get inflammation and oxidative stress if your diet is poor. Claire Julsing-Strydom, registered dietician

We don't want people to be on diets. We want people to change their lifestyle and habits. Claire Julsing-Strydom, registered dietician

