West Indies choose to bat in 2nd ODI against South Africa

18 March 2023 2:57 PM
by AFP
Tags:
Proteas
West Indies

The first game in the three-match series was abandoned without a ball bowled at the same venue because of rain on Thursday but there was bright sunshine at the start on Saturday.

East London - The West Indies won the toss and decided to bat in the second one-day international against South Africa at Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday.

The first game in the three-match series was abandoned without a ball bowled at the same venue because of rain on Thursday but there was bright sunshine at the start on Saturday.

New West Indies captain Shai Hope said that the pitch looked dry.

"It's important to get a good start," he said.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said he would also have chosen to bat.

With four first-choice South African players rested for the first two matches, there were four one-day international debutants: batsmen Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee. All except Stubbs played in the recent Test series won 2-0 by South Africa.

"It is an opportunity to give some younger guys opportunities," said Bavuma.

The South African team also included left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, who was a late addition to the squad having initially been one of the players rested for the first two games.

South Africa's Temba Bavuma (L) celebrates with South Africa's Wiaan Mulder (R) after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and West Indies at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on March 10, 2023. Picture: AFP/Phill Makagoe
South Africa's Temba Bavuma (L) celebrates with South Africa's Wiaan Mulder (R) after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and West Indies at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on March 10, 2023. Picture: AFP/Phill Makagoe

Teams

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

West Indies

Shai Hope (capt, wkt), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.


This article first appeared on 947 : West Indies choose to bat in 2nd ODI against South Africa




18 March 2023 2:57 PM
by AFP
Tags:
Proteas
West Indies

