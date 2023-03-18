Eskom contractor arrested in connection with R14.7m fraud
JOHANNESBURG - An Eskom contractor has been arrested for allegedly facilitating an upfront payment of close to R15 million for bowl pumps to a bogus supplier.
The power utility said the suspect was arrested at its Matla Power Station on Friday for corrupt activities that took place in 2014, when the suspect was employed as a senior buyer at the Arnot Power Station.
It said an internal investigation found that the suspect had facilitated the R14.7 million payment without authorisation and resigned soon after that.
Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said they're relieved that the law finally caught up with the suspect.
"The investigation also found that the supplier in question, which is no longer operational, had no track record in dealing with Eskom, nor had any previous orders. Several misrepresentations and irregularities appear to indicate that the employee’s involvement amounted to fraud and corruption."
The suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom contractor arrested in connection with R14.7m fraud
More from Local
Get tested for HIV in one minute
Sara-Jayne is joined by BioLytical Laboratories chief operating officer Hans Croukamp and chief scientific officer Josh Eades on rapid HIV testing.Read More
'It will stay with me for the rest of my life’: EMPD officer on Boksburg blast
Saturday marks six months since a fuel tanker exploded after it became wedged beneath a bridge near Tambo Memorial Hospital. At least 41 lives were lost and scenes of that fateful day remain etched in the minds of many responders.Read More
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID
Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggars when we needed access to vaccines'.Read More
SPCA intervenes after man holds cat at knifepoint for meme
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA intervened after a man took pictures of himself aggressively handling his cat for a meme.Read More
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report
Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences.Read More
[WATCH] Parents find innovative way to keep children away from shopping shelves
Wouldn't it be great if you could say goodbye to all your kid's shopping problems once and for all?Read More
[POLL] South Africans slow to condemn Russia due to historical ties
According to a poll, the majority of South Africans feel that Russia is guilty of war crimes against the Ukraine.Read More
Deadline for Grade One and Grade Eight applications extended in Gauteng
The Gauteng Department of Education has extended the Grade One and Grade Eight applications deadline for 2024.Read More
Judge Motata faces impeachment for 2007 drunk driving incident
Judge Nkola Motata faces impeachment 16 years after his drunk driving incident.Read More