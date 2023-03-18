



JOHANNESBURG - An Eskom contractor has been arrested for allegedly facilitating an upfront payment of close to R15 million for bowl pumps to a bogus supplier.

The power utility said the suspect was arrested at its Matla Power Station on Friday for corrupt activities that took place in 2014, when the suspect was employed as a senior buyer at the Arnot Power Station.

It said an internal investigation found that the suspect had facilitated the R14.7 million payment without authorisation and resigned soon after that.

Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said they're relieved that the law finally caught up with the suspect.

"The investigation also found that the supplier in question, which is no longer operational, had no track record in dealing with Eskom, nor had any previous orders. Several misrepresentations and irregularities appear to indicate that the employee’s involvement amounted to fraud and corruption."

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom contractor arrested in connection with R14.7m fraud