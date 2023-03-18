'I'M BACK': Trump returns to Facebook, YouTube after two-year ban

Streaming issues? Report here
gugs-mhlungu-weekend-breakfast-show-thumbnailpng gugs-mhlungu-weekend-breakfast-show-thumbnailpng
Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Get tested for HIV in one minute Sara-Jayne is joined by BioLytical Laboratories chief operating officer Hans Croukamp and chief scientific officer Josh Eades on r... 24 June 2023 9:06 AM
'It will stay with me for the rest of my life’: EMPD officer on Boksburg blast Saturday marks six months since a fuel tanker exploded after it became wedged beneath a bridge near Tambo Memorial Hospital. At le... 24 June 2023 8:22 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
View all Local
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences. 23 June 2023 2:39 PM
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around' While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capt... 23 June 2023 7:08 AM
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself. 22 June 2023 1:31 PM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins Deal or No Deal SA has impacted the lives of South Africans with R2 million in winnings. 23 June 2023 1:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral' EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more. 23 June 2023 2:05 PM
[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment' The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
International

'I'M BACK': Trump returns to Facebook, YouTube after two-year ban

18 March 2023 3:42 PM
by AFP
Tags:
Donald Trump
Social media

The platforms benched former US president Donald Trump days after the January 6, 2021 insurrection, when a mob of his supporters seeking to halt the certification of his election defeat to Joe Biden stormed the US Capitol in Washington.

WASHINGTON- Former US president Donald Trump wrote his first posts on his reinstated Facebook and YouTube accounts Friday, more than two years after he was banned over the US Capitol insurrection.

"I'M BACK," Trump exclaimed, alongside a 12-second video clip that appeared to show him giving his victory speech after winning the 2016 election saying: "Sorry to keep you waiting -- complicated business."

The 76-year-old Republican leader -- who is running for president again -- has been unable to post any content for his 34 million Facebook followers and 2.6 million YouTube subscribers.

The platforms benched Trump days after the January 6, 2021 insurrection, when a mob of his supporters seeking to halt the certification of his election defeat to Joe Biden stormed the US Capitol in Washington.

He was sanctioned for posting content that the platforms said incited unrest, with YouTube announcing his reinstatement on Friday, two months after Facebook said it was unlocking his account.

The former reality TV star had spent weeks falsely claiming that the presidential election was stolen from him, and he was subsequently impeached for inciting the riot.

"Starting today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content," YouTube said in a statement.

"We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election."

Staying off Twitter?

Republican leaders raged against Trump being booted from Facebook, while a group of Democrats in Congress had urged parent company Meta to extend the ban to keep "dangerous and unfounded election denial content off its platform."

The social networking giant announced in January it was reinstating Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram with "new guardrails."

Trump's lawyer Scott Gast had written to the company, based in California's Bay Area, saying it had "dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse."

The former president's Twitter account, which has 87 million followers, was also blocked after the riot, leaving him to communicate through his own platform Truth Social, where he has fewer than five million followers.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk reinstated Trump last November, days after Trump announced a fresh White House run, but he has yet to post there.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which has filed more than 400 legal actions against Trump, applauded Meta's decision.

"Like it or not, President Trump is one of the country's leading political figures and the public has a strong interest in hearing his speech," executive director Anthony Romero said in a statement.

"Indeed, some of Trump's most offensive social media posts ended up being critical evidence in lawsuits filed against him and his administration."

But advocacy groups such as Media Matters for America vehemently oppose allowing Trump to exploit the social networking reach of the Big Tech giants.

Media Matters accused Meta of "ignoring his continued 'risk to public safety,' which is the bar the company set for his return."

"Meta's decision is a green light for Trump to promote harmful content on its platforms, and it shows that the company still prioritizes profit -- and appeasement of right-wing figures -- over public safety," it added in a statement.

Trump's shock victory in 2016 was credited in part to his leverage of social media and his enormous digital reach.

A US congressional committee recommended in December that he be prosecuted for his role in the US Capitol assault.


This article first appeared on 947 : 'I'M BACK': Trump returns to Facebook, YouTube after two-year ban




18 March 2023 3:42 PM
by AFP
Tags:
Donald Trump
Social media

More from International

Search and rescue operation are underway for a missing tourist vessel in the north Atlantic. Photo: Unsplash/Oliver Paaske

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

23 June 2023 9:59 AM

The 19-year-old Suleman Dawood was on the sub with his father for Father's Day weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Search and rescue operation are underway for a missing tourist vessel in the north Atlantic. Photo: Unsplash/Oliver Paaske

Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck

20 June 2023 10:20 AM

The submarine, which can hold up to five people, hosts tours of the Titanic wreckage for about $250 000 (R4.5m) per person.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from TikTok user, @sydneymorningherald account

[WATCH] Knock, knock, knocking on a coffins door: Dead woman comes alive at wake

14 June 2023 9:18 AM

Bella Montoya, a 76-year-old woman from Ecuador, was declared 'dead' by a doctor, only to knock on her coffin during her wake.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters from Working on Fire who were deployed to Edmonton, Canada to assist in stopping the Alberta wildfires. Picture: Working on Fire

'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada

12 June 2023 10:22 AM

Trevor Abrahams, a senior representative from Working on Fire reports on the team's progress in containing Canada's wildfire outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa

1 June 2023 12:34 PM

A number of criminals and fugitives from around the world have been choosing to hide out in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: screengrab from @officialfindmadeleine Instagram page Post date: 03 May 2023

Madeleine McCann’s parents issue satement marking 16 years since tragedy

3 May 2023 2:35 PM

Today, 16 years ago, Madeleine McCann disappeared. Her parents released a statement saying she's 'still very much missed.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

FBI accuses China of operating ‘secret police stations’

18 April 2023 11:27 AM

China has refuted the allegations, insisting that these are service centres for nationals overseas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay

A new world record? Spanish woman spends 500 days living alone in a cave

17 April 2023 3:27 PM

Extreme athlete, Beatriz Flamini, was part of an experiment closely monitored by scientists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia Su-27 rocket wing. Picture credit: pixabay

'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane

14 April 2023 12:29 PM

The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fitness ambassador Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks to EWN on 17 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

‘Hasta la vista, pothole’ – Arnold Schwarzenegger TARminates a hole in the road

13 April 2023 1:24 PM

The Hollywood actor and former governor of California posted a video on social media of him filling up a “giant pothole” that has caused upset in the neighbourhood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight

World

[WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion

24 June 2023 1:32 PM

Partnerships necessary to address SA's challenges: Sooliman on Engen donation

24 June 2023 1:11 PM

WC Social Development MEC condemns attack on staff in Khayelitsha

24 June 2023 1:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA