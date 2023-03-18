Maths & science crisis: Almost 60% of department heads not suitably qualified
Jane Dutton spoke to the CEO of ed-tech platform IDEA, Dr Corrin Varady, about the challenges of teaching STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) subjects.
Close to 60% of high school maths and science departmental heads are not suitably qualified in these subjects.
That’s according to a latest study that was presented to Parliament.
This finding has been cited as one of the factors hindering matriculants from graduating with STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) skills that South Africa is in desperate need of.
The country is said to have the lowest math scores in the world, and a 30% pass rate is said to be adding to the crisis.
Part of the crisis is that we're so focused on pass rates particularly when it comes to Mathematics and Science . The greater crisis is that we're not seeing a push to a right to higher education and the creation of highly qualified individuals in this country.Dr Corrin Varady,CEO of ed-tech platform IDEA
There was a movement that said that if we are not performing very well in Maths and Science, then perhaps we should allow students to not do those subjects. There's a responsibility that is beyond just teachers in making sure that our students are prepared to take on the world.Dr Corrin Varady,CEO of ed-tech platform IDEA
Maths and Science may not be the top subjects students are achieving at, but they certainly are important because they give those higher order thinking processes that we need later on in life. If we have great teachers with fantastic teaching styles, we can fill that gap in terms of subject matter knowledge. That will help us with the shortages that we are currently facing, and that we're going to see in the next ten to 15 years.Dr Corrin Varady,CEO of ed-tech platform IDEA
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News
