Really tired? Tips on getting enough sleep and avoiding serious health risks
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Joni Peddi - she's a behavioural strategist, professional speaker and executive coach.
-The research shows that we need a minimum of seven hours of quality sleep a night
- If we don't get enough sleep on a consistent basis the health implications are "huge"
With so much to worry about currently it's no wonder many of us are getting too little sleep or poor quality rest.
The implications for our health though are huge, warns Joni Peddi (behavioural strategist, professional speaker and executive coach).
That's why the theme of World Sleep Day, marked on Friday, was “sleep is essential for health" this year.
The domino effect of poor sleep ranges from ranges from depression and irritability to getting heart disease and various forms of cancer, Peddi sums up.
The stats for too little sleep are real now and the science is robust - 48%, increase in heart disease, three times more probability of getting type 2 diabetes, three times more probability of getting the normal kind of cold...Joni Peddi, Behavioural Strategist
Then there is also a 33% higher chance of getting dementia, and 50% more of developing obesity.
If you wake up and if you haven't had good quality sleep or insufficient sleep you're going to crave all that starchy food... donuts and muffins and toast for breakfast...Joni Peddi, Behavioural Strategist
Sleeping is not a luxury but a necessity she notes.
The research shows that seven hours sleep a night is the minimum of what we should be getting and nine hours the maximum.
It's very real that the body needs not only to rest, but the brain is hard at work at night doing detoxing. The brain doesn't sleep; it really starts to get rid of all the plaque and consolidate the memories from the day.Joni Peddi, Behavioural Strategist
Peddi also emphasizes the importance of consistency - it's what our circadian rhythm or our body clock really loves, she says.
The brain doesn't want one night of good sleep on a Sunday night and then you bugger it up the whole week!Joni Peddi, Behavioural Strategist
Two of her most important sleep tips concern caffeine intake and lifestyle.
Stop drinking coffee eight hours before you go to bed, Peddi urges.
And then, a good night's sleep starts from the minute you wake up, she says.
Exercise helps, good breathing helps and great food helps.Joni Peddi, Behavioural Strategist
For more detail, scroll to the top and listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Really tired? Tips on getting enough sleep and avoiding serious health risks
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes2004/fizkes200401553/144587007-tired-mixed-race-girl-take-off-discomfort-glasses-after-long-wear-and-massages-nose-bridge-suffer-fr.jpg
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend
If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide.Read More
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show
The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins
Deal or No Deal SA has impacted the lives of South Africans with R2 million in winnings.Read More
[WATCH] Customer slams restaurant as unlawful for 10% tip
A video of a man complaining about a 10% tip after a meal in a restaurant has gone viral on social media.Read More
Study reveals SA is home to the most dangerous drivers
South Africa is the country with the highest fatal road accidents overall across both genders, a study shows.Read More
[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'
The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...Read More
Why you’re more likely to drink when you’re happy than when you’re sad
Contrary to popular belief, we may actually be more likely to drink more when we’re happy.Read More
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks?
As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things.Read More
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More