Really tired? Tips on getting enough sleep and avoiding serious health risks

18 March 2023 7:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Insomnia
Poor sleep
lack of sleep
sleep problems
Joni Peddie
World Sleep Day

If you're not getting at least 7 hours of quality sleep a night your chances of developing anything from depression to heart disease and obesity increase.

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Joni Peddi - she's a behavioural strategist, professional speaker and executive coach.

-The research shows that we need a minimum of seven hours of quality sleep a night

- If we don't get enough sleep on a consistent basis the health implications are "huge"

With so much to worry about currently it's no wonder many of us are getting too little sleep or poor quality rest.

The implications for our health though are huge, warns Joni Peddi (behavioural strategist, professional speaker and executive coach).

That's why the theme of World Sleep Day, marked on Friday, was “sleep is essential for health" this year.

Copyright : fizkes / 123rf
Copyright : fizkes / 123rf

The domino effect of poor sleep ranges from ranges from depression and irritability to getting heart disease and various forms of cancer, Peddi sums up.

The stats for too little sleep are real now and the science is robust - 48%, increase in heart disease, three times more probability of getting type 2 diabetes, three times more probability of getting the normal kind of cold...

Joni Peddi, Behavioural Strategist

Then there is also a 33% higher chance of getting dementia, and 50% more of developing obesity.

If you wake up and if you haven't had good quality sleep or insufficient sleep you're going to crave all that starchy food... donuts and muffins and toast for breakfast...

Joni Peddi, Behavioural Strategist

Sleeping is not a luxury but a necessity she notes.

The research shows that seven hours sleep a night is the minimum of what we should be getting and nine hours the maximum.

It's very real that the body needs not only to rest, but the brain is hard at work at night doing detoxing. The brain doesn't sleep; it really starts to get rid of all the plaque and consolidate the memories from the day.

Joni Peddi, Behavioural Strategist

Peddi also emphasizes the importance of consistency - it's what our circadian rhythm or our body clock really loves, she says.

The brain doesn't want one night of good sleep on a Sunday night and then you bugger it up the whole week!

Joni Peddi, Behavioural Strategist

Two of her most important sleep tips concern caffeine intake and lifestyle.

Stop drinking coffee eight hours before you go to bed, Peddi urges.

And then, a good night's sleep starts from the minute you wake up, she says.

Exercise helps, good breathing helps and great food helps.

Joni Peddi, Behavioural Strategist

For more detail, scroll to the top and listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Really tired? Tips on getting enough sleep and avoiding serious health risks




