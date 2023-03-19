'This is a huge failure on the Malawi government' - expert on Cyclone Freddy





Cyclone Freddy has caused widescale devastation and destruction in Malawi and Mozambique Photo: @antonioguterres / Twitter

The humanitarian crisis unfolding in Malawi and Mozambique should be a huge wake up call to South Africa to prepare for the natural disasters.

That's the stark warning of one expert social Justice expert Bongi Ndondo, as the countries scramble to rescue thousands of people displaced by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

The tropical storm has killed more than 300 people in Malawi and 53 in Mozambique, with thousands injured and missing.

Incessant rain is hampering rescue efforts and hundreds of people remain trapped under rubble.

Scientists had warned of the storm more than 30 days ago, yet authorities had failed to prepare for the weather event.

You would expect there'd be emergency housing, shelter, potable water, medical supplies and emergency relief aid. In this case, the people impacted cannot even be reached by some of the services as some of the roads and bridges were damaged by the floods. Bongi Ndondo, Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa

Ndondo believes the government's slow response is a "huge violation of people's rights.

This is a huge failure on the government of Malawi. It's a huge failure to anticipate the risk that everyone saw coming for an extended period of time. Bongi Ndondo, Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa

Ndondo attributes the crisis to the government underestimating the power of the cyclone and funding issues.

South Africa must learn from the experience's Malawi to better equip itself in the face of a calamity of this nature.

What are we doing to make sure we're ready for this kind of disasters so that we can intervene and save people's lives? Bongi Ndondo, Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa

A collective effort is needed in the fight against climate change.

While these conversations are happening in conferences, affected communities need to be part of the conversations, added Ndondo.

We pretend that the solutions will come from outside these communities. There's a lot of indigenous knowledge about how people have navigated extreme weather conditions. There's a lot they know about water harvesting and mitigation, and if given enough support and resources they can contribute a lot more meaningfully. Bongi Ndondo, Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa

