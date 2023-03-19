Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'This is a huge failure on the Malawi government' - expert on Cyclone Freddy Social justice expert Bongi Ndondo from Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa speaks about the c... 19 March 2023 9:16 AM
Maths & science crisis: Almost 60% of department heads not suitably qualified A recent study has found that only 43.3% of maths and science heads of departments in secondary schools in South Africa are equipp... 18 March 2023 4:55 PM
Eskom contractor arrested in connection with R14.7m fraud Eskom said an internal investigation found that the suspect had facilitated the R14.7 million payment without authorisation while... 18 March 2023 3:16 PM
View all Local
[BREAKING] CoCT granted order for EFF national shutdown to comply with law Peaceful protest is protected, says Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. 17 March 2023 5:46 PM
Meet Lungile Phenyane - candidate contesting ALL DA federal leadership positions Lungile Phenyane is doing the unexpected and is running for all leadership positions in the party. 17 March 2023 3:19 PM
[LISTEN] Malema: Mbalula's shutdown claims are 'illiteracy mixed with babbelaas' EFF has confirmed that it will be taking to the streets in a planned national shutdown next Monday, 20 March. 17 March 2023 3:10 PM
View all Politics
Govt's 7% wage hike offer to public servants - where will the money come from? Bruce Whitfield interviews Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy. 16 March 2023 11:41 PM
'Business seeing AI as way to do more with fewer humans is the lazy approach' What does the acceleration of tech innovation mean for businesses and how can they use AI tools without sacrificing human employee... 16 March 2023 11:00 PM
Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana. 16 March 2023 8:57 PM
View all Business
Really tired? Tips on getting enough sleep and avoiding serious health risks If you're not getting at least 7 hours of quality sleep a night your chances of developing anything from depression to heart disea... 18 March 2023 7:04 PM
In need of some TLC? Book a professional cuddler to come to your home! But no funny business is allowed! 17 March 2023 5:09 PM
The who, watts, and where! Here's what you need to know about buying a generator Here are some tips for buying a generator to cope with loadshedding. 17 March 2023 3:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 41st birthday to former Bafana Bafana captain, Steven Pienaar! Piener, the assistant coach at Ajax Youth Academy, turns 41 today! Here are some of his greatest moments. 17 March 2023 9:26 AM
Man SHREDS world record for longest nonstop surf, catching waves for 30 hours Australian Blake Johnston on Friday shredded the world record for the longest surfing session, catching waves for 30 hours. 17 March 2023 7:45 AM
Mixed reaction to Bafana Bafana squad announced for upcoming AFCON qualifiers Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos announced his 23-man squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Liberia next week. 16 March 2023 7:58 PM
View all Sport
Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week. 18 March 2023 1:21 PM
Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa Siya N walked away with Deal or No Deal SA's top prize of R250 000. 17 March 2023 11:34 AM
'You play by your rules' – Jack Devnarain on playing a villian Jack Devnarain recently won Best Male Villiain at Royalty Soapie Awards. 13 March 2023 12:59 PM
View all Entertainment
Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week to discuss 'strategic cooperation' Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week, his first trip to Moscow in nearly four years. 17 March 2023 11:16 AM
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
North Korea launches 'monster missile' that can reach mainland USA Kim Jong Un and his daughter oversaw the recent test-firing of the country's most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile. 17 March 2023 8:03 AM
View all World
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana. 16 March 2023 8:57 PM
Namibia could see its first female president in the next elections Namibian President Hage Geingob has announced a woman, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, as his successor. 14 March 2023 2:23 PM
View all Africa
[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March. 16 March 2023 6:44 AM
Make QUITE sure you're not paying double car insurance with vehicle financing How is it possible you wouldn't spot these extra payments? Well., banks 'bundle' the insurance premium - which goes to their insur... 15 March 2023 9:28 PM
[LISTEN] Remax hits the airwaves but radio ad doesn't 'hit home' Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo explains why the Remax radio campaign is a missed opportunity to paint the personal journey of buying... 14 March 2023 10:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'This is a huge failure on the Malawi government' - expert on Cyclone Freddy

19 March 2023 9:16 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Mozambique
Malawi
Flooding
Cyclone Freddy

Social justice expert Bongi Ndondo from Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa speaks about the country's readiness for Cyclone Freddy
Cyclone Freddy has caused widescale devastation and destruction in Malawi and Mozambique Photo: @antonioguterres / Twitter
Cyclone Freddy has caused widescale devastation and destruction in Malawi and Mozambique Photo: @antonioguterres / Twitter

The humanitarian crisis unfolding in Malawi and Mozambique should be a huge wake up call to South Africa to prepare for the natural disasters.

That's the stark warning of one expert social Justice expert Bongi Ndondo, as the countries scramble to rescue thousands of people displaced by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

The tropical storm has killed more than 300 people in Malawi and 53 in Mozambique, with thousands injured and missing.

Incessant rain is hampering rescue efforts and hundreds of people remain trapped under rubble.

Scientists had warned of the storm more than 30 days ago, yet authorities had failed to prepare for the weather event.

You would expect there'd be emergency housing, shelter, potable water, medical supplies and emergency relief aid. In this case, the people impacted cannot even be reached by some of the services as some of the roads and bridges were damaged by the floods.

Bongi Ndondo, Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa

Ndondo believes the government's slow response is a "huge violation of people's rights.

This is a huge failure on the government of Malawi. It's a huge failure to anticipate the risk that everyone saw coming for an extended period of time.

Bongi Ndondo, Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa

Ndondo attributes the crisis to the government underestimating the power of the cyclone and funding issues.

South Africa must learn from the experience's Malawi to better equip itself in the face of a calamity of this nature.

What are we doing to make sure we're ready for this kind of disasters so that we can intervene and save people's lives?

Bongi Ndondo, Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa

A collective effort is needed in the fight against climate change.

While these conversations are happening in conferences, affected communities need to be part of the conversations, added Ndondo.

We pretend that the solutions will come from outside these communities. There's a lot of indigenous knowledge about how people have navigated extreme weather conditions. There's a lot they know about water harvesting and mitigation, and if given enough support and resources they can contribute a lot more meaningfully.

Bongi Ndondo, Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa

Scroll up for the full interview.




19 March 2023 9:16 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Mozambique
Malawi
Flooding
Cyclone Freddy

More from Local

Maths teacher Ashley Dudley tutors two students in the finer points of mathematics. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News

Maths & science crisis: Almost 60% of department heads not suitably qualified

18 March 2023 4:55 PM

A recent study has found that only 43.3% of maths and science heads of departments in secondary schools in South Africa are equipped to offer appropriate support to teachers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Arnot Power Station in Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied.

Eskom contractor arrested in connection with R14.7m fraud

18 March 2023 3:16 PM

Eskom said an internal investigation found that the suspect had facilitated the R14.7 million payment without authorisation while employed by the power utility in 2014.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Tshwane council meeting to elect a new mayor for the metro on 17 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/Thabiso Goba

Tshwane still without a mayor after council meeting collapses

18 March 2023 8:55 AM

The DA-led multiparty coalition walked out mid-meeting over the speaker's refusal to remove two ActionSA councillors who had their memberships terminated by their party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BREAKING] CoCT granted order for EFF national shutdown to comply with law

17 March 2023 5:46 PM

Peaceful protest is protected, says Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ketut Subiyanto/pexels.com

In need of some TLC? Book a professional cuddler to come to your home!

17 March 2023 5:09 PM

But no funny business is allowed!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). © fahroni/123rf.com

The who, watts, and where! Here's what you need to know about buying a generator

17 March 2023 3:51 PM

Here are some tips for buying a generator to cope with loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DA's presiding officers on 15 March 2023 officially named the candidates for both its federal council and its executive ahead of the party's federal congress in Johannesburg in April. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Meet Lungile Phenyane - candidate contesting ALL DA federal leadership positions

17 March 2023 3:19 PM

Lungile Phenyane is doing the unexpected and is running for all leadership positions in the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by 702 - Julius Malema

[LISTEN] Malema: Mbalula's shutdown claims are 'illiteracy mixed with babbelaas'

17 March 2023 3:10 PM

EFF has confirmed that it will be taking to the streets in a planned national shutdown next Monday, 20 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Robert Pastryk from Pixabay

On this day in history 203 years ago, British settlers arrived in South Africa

17 March 2023 2:56 PM

On 17 March 1820 the first British settlers arrived on South Africa’s shores.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Richard Kohler. Picture: Richard Kohler/Facebook

Adventurer Richard Kohler describes kayaking 6000km solo from SA to Brazil

17 March 2023 2:46 PM

Richard Kohler embarked on the mammoth task of paddling from Cape Town to Brazil to raise funds for operation smile projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Maths & science crisis: Almost 60% of department heads not suitably qualified

Local

Really tired? Tips on getting enough sleep and avoiding serious health risks

Lifestyle

Pirates, Chiefs boost chances of qualifying for CAF Champions League

Soccer

EWN Highlights

Lotto results: Saturday, 18 March 2023

19 March 2023 9:14 AM

No clear winner in court's dismissal of DA bid to halt shutdown: legal analysts

18 March 2023 4:04 PM

Jhb High Court interdicts EFF from shutting down schools, trade & roads Monday

18 March 2023 1:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA