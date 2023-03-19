All you need to know about tax-free savings
Most of us will have saving on our goals list for this year.
If you're serious about your financial future, have you considered a tax-free savings account?
A tax-free savings account focuses on a long-term savings plan, but also allows you access to your funds at any time.
With a tax-free savings account, interest, dividends and capital gains are tax free.
According to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse, this account will save you in the long run.
The money market rate is about 7%. So you can go to the bank, put your money in and get 7% compounded over time. The downside of that is that you have to add it to your tax return and pay tax on it. If you had the same money in a tax-free savings account, no taxes applied.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
No taxes are added to your return and you get a far better return over time because you're saving the tax you would have given to the receiver of revenue.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
A tax-free savings account is limited to R36, 000 a year and has a lifetime limit of R500,000.
Once you start to withdraw from it, with a normal investment you'd pay capital gains tax. But when you draw from this account, there's no capital gains at all. We might not know how punitive that it. But when your investment starts to grow sizably and you start to live off them, capital gains tax is another angle that SARS uses. So a tax-free account avoids that.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_165295557_tax-free-word-alphabet-letters-on-wooden-background.html?vti=nh1bdimcgmqixa94je-1-57
More from Local
Rupert's Remgro to start trading energy in June, supplied by IPPs
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Jannie Durand about Remgro's half-year results and its Energy Exchange platform.Read More
Consumer confidence plunges amid loadshedding, cost of living crisis
Consumer confidence has fallen to levels last seen during the peak of the COVID pandemic, according to the quarterly FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index.Read More
Foreign investors snapping up SA wine estates - cheap at the rand price
Properties in the Cape Winelands are attracting huge interest from international investors, especially large wine businesses.Read More
[LISTEN] What to do when your grocery delivery service gets your order wrong
Unless you explicitly select 'no alternative', they're not in the wrong if they deliver a substitute, says consumer journalist.Read More
Dis-Chem rewards points will now expire after 24 months
This has been in effect as of 1 March.Read More
Alternative energy plans: 'Stop outsourcing and give local companies a chance'
As more cities invest in alternative power sources, instead of outsourcing, local companies are asking to be hired to do the job.Read More
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman
Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable?Read More
Four injured after bakkies collide with elephant in Limpopo
Two bakkies crashed into an elephant on the R71 outside Gravelotte. Unfortunately, the elephant succumbed to its injuries.Read More
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution?
While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done.Read More