Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
All you need to know about tax-free savings

19 March 2023 9:57 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
SARS
Tax free savings account
Capital gains tax

Jane Dutton speaks to Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on some tips about tax-free savings accounts.
A Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) can help you grow your wealth, especially over longer terms. © may1985/123rf.com
A Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) can help you grow your wealth, especially over longer terms. © may1985/123rf.com

Most of us will have saving on our goals list for this year.

If you're serious about your financial future, have you considered a tax-free savings account?

A tax-free savings account focuses on a long-term savings plan, but also allows you access to your funds at any time.

With a tax-free savings account, interest, dividends and capital gains are tax free.

According to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse, this account will save you in the long run.

The money market rate is about 7%. So you can go to the bank, put your money in and get 7% compounded over time. The downside of that is that you have to add it to your tax return and pay tax on it. If you had the same money in a tax-free savings account, no taxes applied.

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

No taxes are added to your return and you get a far better return over time because you're saving the tax you would have given to the receiver of revenue.

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

A tax-free savings account is limited to R36, 000 a year and has a lifetime limit of R500,000.

Once you start to withdraw from it, with a normal investment you'd pay capital gains tax. But when you draw from this account, there's no capital gains at all. We might not know how punitive that it. But when your investment starts to grow sizably and you start to live off them, capital gains tax is another angle that SARS uses. So a tax-free account avoids that.

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Scroll up for the full conversation.




