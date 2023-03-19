World's first breath test for pancreatic cancer could save thousands of lives

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
A powerful story of living with autism Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chic... 24 June 2023 11:22 AM
Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects,... 24 June 2023 9:37 AM
View all Local
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences. 23 June 2023 2:39 PM
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around' While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capt... 23 June 2023 7:08 AM
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself. 22 June 2023 1:31 PM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open! Rolling hills and grassland scenery will welcome 702Landers as they get together for 702 Walk the Talk, this time with a twist. 24 June 2023 10:51 AM
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
View all Sport
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral' EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more. 23 June 2023 2:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

World's first breath test for pancreatic cancer could save thousands of lives

19 March 2023 11:23 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Pancreatic cancer

Researchers at Imperial College London are studying how breath samples can ensure early detection of symptoms for the most lethal cancer in the human body.

Jane Dutton spoke to resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati, about this scientific breakthrough.

  • The breath test can be done in a doctor’s surgery
  • Pancreatic cancer is often caught late because it is difficult to diagnose
  • Symptoms are frequently mistaken for other less serious health issues

A breath test to diagnose pancreatic cancer is being hailed as a major breakthrough for the disease which claims thousands of lives every year.

Researchers at Imperial College London are developing a simple test that could detect the cancer in earlier stages.

The test can be conducted in a doctor’s surgery.

Pancreatic cancer is often caught late as it can be difficult to diagnose, with symptoms often being mistaken for other less serious health conditions.

This type of cancer has been described as the most lethal.

This is one of the very deadly cancers that are known to man. By the time it is diagnosed, it has normally already spread to organs in the abdomen and even in the lungs and liver. Researchers have been looking for that one thing that can detect this cancer early because of how deadly it is.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

It is something that is creating a lot of excitement and optimism. At last there is a test that can diagnose people early and simple enough that you don't have to go to specialised centers - especially in a place like South Africa where specialsed care is a challenge for the majority of people.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

The problem with scientific research is that it takes time. I would say in less than five years from now, this should be available across the world.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Here are some of the symptoms of pancreatic cancer

  • Pain in your tummy (abdominal) or back
  • Jaundice - where the whites of your eyes or your skin turn yellow
  • Loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss
  • Feeling tired or having no energy
  • A high temperature, or feeling hot or shivery

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




19 March 2023 11:23 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Pancreatic cancer

More from Health & Fitness

Tapping into the future of holistic wellness with technology

23 June 2023 1:44 PM

An expert from Momentum Multiply outlines how their new offering uses science and tech to optimize healthcare for clients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food alone does not cause acne – dermatologist

20 June 2023 1:40 PM

Dermatologist Dr Pholile Mpofu breaks down the causes and treatments for acne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay from Pexels

8 foods that are (surprisingly) good for you

19 June 2023 2:54 PM

Remember, everything in moderation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Stop using sweeteners! The WHO says they can be detrimental to our health

17 June 2023 10:24 AM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) released a new guideline on non-sugar sweeteners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How do loud sounds impact your health over time?

Are you constantly exposed to loud noises? Your health may be in danger

14 June 2023 12:26 PM

The effects go much further than just auditory-related issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF by sevendeman

[LISTEN] Hair loss in men might occur 'from as young as 20 years old'

14 June 2023 10:25 AM

Dr Boudine Lohlun shares her expertise about hair loss in men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab of PRIME Energy drinks from Prime website

Study: Taurine in PRIME Energy and other drinks boosts health and slows ageing

12 June 2023 11:16 AM

A study has found that taurine, which is found in PRIME Energy, Red Bull, Monster and other drinks, could 'help us live longer and healthier lives.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food in the fridge. Photo: Unsplash/Darrien Staton

All you need to know about food safety

11 June 2023 8:34 AM

An estimated 420 000 people die every year from eating contaminated food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy drink cans

Should kids be drinking energy drinks?

10 June 2023 11:04 AM

These drinks have become popular due to their promise to boost energy levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

Be more self-aware to avoid workplace burnout – practitioner

7 June 2023 1:45 PM

Cebile Xulu talks about overcoming workplace burnout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight

World

Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Brinks invites public to monitor if Hammanskraal deadlines are being met

24 June 2023 9:21 PM

We will deal with outcome of Phala Phala probe, Mbalula tells ANC delegates

24 June 2023 8:03 PM

Team SA adds 5 medals to tally at Special Olympics World Games

24 June 2023 6:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA