Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Don't get taken for a ride when servicing your vehicle

19 March 2023 1:21 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
car service

Recent social media posts have seen people complaining about the state of their cars after it was booked in for repair work.

Jane Dutton was in conversation with resident motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker, about what you should look out for when taking your car in for servicing or to a mechanic.

  • Go online and check the reviews of the dealership or mechanic you plan to take your vehicle to
  • Take photos of the inside and outside of your vehicle when dropping it off
  • Make time to do research about your vehicle
Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels

Recent social media posts have seen people complaining about the state of their cars after it was booked in for repair work.

Some of the issues that were highlighted related to mechanics stealing parts and installing them into another vehicle, going in for a specific service and then being lied to about other problems on your car and vehicles disappearing from the mechanic’s workshop.

The Retail Motor Industry has reportedly said that it was common for them to receive grievances from motorists about issues with their vehicles after they had been booked for a service.

If it's the first time you're using that specific dealer or mechanic, look online at the reviews. Most of the time if there are problems, there will be a long list of complaints.

Warren Tucker, resident motoring enthusiast

When taking your vehicle in for routine maintenance, your camera phone is your best friend. Walk around the vehicle and take as many photos of the damage, scratches or dents that you know about. Take a few photos of your spare wheel, jack, interior and an overview photo of your engine. So should something go missing or there is a problem later, you've got proof of how the vehicle looked when it was dropped off.

Warren Tucker, resident motoring enthusiast

As far as the law goes, once I hand over my vehicle, they are responsible for the care of the vehicle while it is on their premises. They have these signs that say park at your own risk, but ultimately it is in their care for a service. The dealerships have insurance if a vehicle goes missing.

Warren Tucker, resident motoring enthusiast

You have got to equip yourself with knowledge. It is your vehicle and it belongs to you. Take the time to read up on information that is freely available on the internet.

Warren Tucker, resident motoring enthusiast

Scroll up for the full interview.




