Don't get taken for a ride when servicing your vehicle
Jane Dutton was in conversation with resident motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker, about what you should look out for when taking your car in for servicing or to a mechanic.
- Go online and check the reviews of the dealership or mechanic you plan to take your vehicle to
- Take photos of the inside and outside of your vehicle when dropping it off
- Make time to do research about your vehicle
Recent social media posts have seen people complaining about the state of their cars after it was booked in for repair work.
Some of the issues that were highlighted related to mechanics stealing parts and installing them into another vehicle, going in for a specific service and then being lied to about other problems on your car and vehicles disappearing from the mechanic’s workshop.
The Retail Motor Industry has reportedly said that it was common for them to receive grievances from motorists about issues with their vehicles after they had been booked for a service.
If it's the first time you're using that specific dealer or mechanic, look online at the reviews. Most of the time if there are problems, there will be a long list of complaints.Warren Tucker, resident motoring enthusiast
When taking your vehicle in for routine maintenance, your camera phone is your best friend. Walk around the vehicle and take as many photos of the damage, scratches or dents that you know about. Take a few photos of your spare wheel, jack, interior and an overview photo of your engine. So should something go missing or there is a problem later, you've got proof of how the vehicle looked when it was dropped off.Warren Tucker, resident motoring enthusiast
As far as the law goes, once I hand over my vehicle, they are responsible for the care of the vehicle while it is on their premises. They have these signs that say park at your own risk, but ultimately it is in their care for a service. The dealerships have insurance if a vehicle goes missing.Warren Tucker, resident motoring enthusiast
You have got to equip yourself with knowledge. It is your vehicle and it belongs to you. Take the time to read up on information that is freely available on the internet.Warren Tucker, resident motoring enthusiast
My mechanic said to me. go rent the same car you have then come to me will exchange the gearbox' Dungi (@danny_dungi) February 7, 2023
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
How to have a critical conversation
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Karolyne Williams, the Head of Strategic Innovation at the South African College of Applied Psychology.Read More
Really tired? Tips on getting enough sleep and avoiding serious health risks
If you're not getting at least 7 hours of quality sleep a night your chances of developing anything from depression to heart disease and obesity increase.Read More
In need of some TLC? Book a professional cuddler to come to your home!
But no funny business is allowed!Read More
The who, watts, and where! Here's what you need to know about buying a generator
Here are some tips for buying a generator to cope with loadshedding.Read More
'Bone broth is not a meal', Gwyneth Paltrow called out for her 'disordered diet'
TikTokers react to Gwyneth Paltrow's eating habits which includes intermittent fasting, eating bone broth and lots of veggies.Read More
It's a brew-tiful day to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Johannesburg!
Not sure where to find the lucky leprechaun in Joburg this St Patrick's Day? We've got the ultimate guide guide for you!Read More
[WATCH] 5 record-breaking animal tricks sure to make your day better
Turns out, it’s not just humans who can get world records, our furry friends can too!Read More
Adventurer Richard Kohler describes kayaking 6000km solo from SA to Brazil
Richard Kohler embarked on the mammoth task of paddling from Cape Town to Brazil to raise funds for operation smile projects.Read More
[WATCH] SA woman in UK eats bunny chow at Manchester bar named 'Chakalakah'
She even rated the place 8/10 because it serves food that goes back to her roots.Read More