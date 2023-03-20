Sweden's teens drive Porsches and BMWs... no licence needed!

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How parents can support gender diverse children Activist and academic Ron Addinall and parent Melinda joined Sara-Jayne for a chat on supporting gender diverse and trans children... 25 June 2023 11:06 AM
How to spot a fake luxury item Sara-Jayne speaks to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator, Luxity. 25 June 2023 10:33 AM
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
View all Local
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits... 25 June 2023 10:28 AM
Mbalula on Phala Phala: ANC won’t 'sacrifice' Ramaphosa at the 'altar' Addressing the Western Cape ANC on Saturday, Mbalula assured conference delegates that the party was on top of the matter and woul... 25 June 2023 8:41 AM
Mkhwebane's 'frivolous' bribe claims have been denied by ANC MPs - Mbalula The ANC secretary-general said Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of bribery by Busisiwe Mkhwebane have denied it in writing. 25 June 2023 8:24 AM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open! Rolling hills and grassland scenery will welcome 702Landers as they get together for 702 Walk the Talk, this time with a twist. 24 June 2023 10:51 AM
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
View all Sport
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral' EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more. 23 June 2023 2:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Sweden's teens drive Porsches and BMWs... no licence needed!

20 March 2023 6:34 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Sweden

Evelina Christiansen (15) is already cruising in a sleek BMW in Sweden.

Too young for a driver's licence at 15, Evelina Christiansen is already cruising in a sleek BMW in Sweden, where teens can drive any car modified to roll no faster than a golf cart.

An almost century-old regulation originally applied to agricultural vehicles allows kids 15 and older to drive without a proper driver's licence, as long as the vehicle has been altered to have a maximum speed of 30 kilometres per hour (18.6 miles per hour).

Called an "A-traktor" -- with Swedes often using "EPA" as the older designation -- these cars and trucks have become so popular in recent years that authorities are now concerned about a rise in road accidents.

"I got it a year ago, in April, for my birthday," Evelina tells AFP proudly in front of her dark blue 5-series BMW in the driveway of her family's home in a southern Stockholm suburb.

The gift was a special reward for her achievements in school.

While teenagers elsewhere have to make do with a moped or scooter until they get a driver's licence, young Swedes can use almost any vehicle that has its top speed capped.

In Stockholm's wealthy suburbs, young kids are regularly seen driving Porsche Cayennes on their own. "I usually use it when I go to school or meet up with friends," Evelina says.

A triangular warning sign in the back indicating a slow-moving vehicle and a hitch ball for trailers are both mandatory for an "A-traktor".

The back seat must also be removed, so they can carry only the driver and one passenger.

All that is required is a simple moped licence, available from the age of 15, or a tractor licence, from 16.

The system is surprisingly lenient in a country known for championing road safety -- the three-point seatbelt is a Swedish invention -- and for its strict drink driving rules.

The system was relaxed even further in mid-2020, when it became possible to cap cars' top speed electronically, making it much easier to modify a modern car.

Picture taken on 10 February 2023, shows Evelina Christiansen, 15, posing next to her car in Huddinge, Sweden. (Photo by Alma COHEN / AFP)
Picture taken on 10 February 2023, shows Evelina Christiansen, 15, posing next to her car in Huddinge, Sweden. (Photo by Alma COHEN / AFP)

Criticism from EU

Originally the domain of youths in rural areas, city kids have increasingly been getting wheels of their own, with the number of registered A-traktors doubling to 50,000 in just two and a half years, in a country of 10.3 million inhabitants.

The predecessors to today's A-traktors originated during the 1930s Depression, when there was a shortage of agricultural equipment.

To encourage the construction of cheap vehicles when tractors were still out of reach for farmers, the government allowed them to cobble together simple cars.

In the 1950s, as the economy prospered, real tractors became more common and the need for these homestyled vehicles began to subside.

But in the countryside, young people without a licence were happy to use them to get around, especially in areas without much public transport.

The state formalised the use of A-traktors with a 1963 regulation, which has been closely guarded for decades in rural Sweden.

Only in 2018 did authorities introduce mandatory road worthiness testing for the vehicles.

Sweden looks set however for a battle with the EU -- the European Commission criticised the system in early March, and proposed that a simplified permit become mandatory.

For many rural teenagers, the A-traktor symbolises their dream of independence.

It is also the focus of a growing subculture focused on customised cars and a new music genre hugely popular in Sweden called "EPA Dunk".

In the western Swedish town of Karlstad, 17-year-old Ronja Lofgren regularly turns heads with her 5.5-tonne Scania Vabis truck from 1964, which her father saved from the scrap heap.

The teen has adorned the refurbished truck with a gleaming red-and-blue paint job and lots of headlights. The motto "Queen of the Road" is emblazoned on the front and "Go with style" on the back.

"When I went into town at first, everyone would pull out their phones and film me," the teenager told AFP.

Soaring accidents

Following the surge in new registrations since 2020, insurers and police have expressed alarm at the more than fivefold increase in accidents involving A-traktors in five years.

The number of injuries has exceeded 200 per year and there were four deaths in 2022 alone.

For others, the surge has become a business opportunity.

Oskar Flyman, 21, and his younger brother started a business in 2021 converting cars into A-traktors.

"You can find A-traktors from 30,000 kronor ($2,900) to 200,000 kronor," Flyman said, adding that if you already have a car, a typical conversion costs around 25,000 kronor.

In their garage in a suburb north of Stockholm, filled with Audis and BMWs, they do about five to six conversions a month.

Sweden's transport authority has recently proposed that as with regular cars, the wearing of seatbelts and the use of winter tires become compulsory.

© Agence France-Presse


© Agence France-Presse

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sweden's teens drive Porsches and BMWs... no licence needed!




