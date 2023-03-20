National shutdown: Court dismisses application to interdict SANDF deployment





JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court dismissed an urgent application aimed at interdicting the deployment of the South African National Defence Force for the national shutdown on Monday.

Lawyers for Black People brought the application against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ministers of defense and police.

Over and above interdicting the deployment, the civil society group also wanted to have the army and the police barred from interfering with the protest.

The case was heard on Monday.

The application was lodged late on Sunday and it was served via email to the respondents.

As of Monday morning, though, there was still no confirmation that the action was successful and the respondents were not represented in court.

In light of this judge Johan Moorcroft before whom the application was filed, found he couldn’t issue the order being sought.

If he were to do so, he said, it would be highly irresponsible and result in “chaos” and “massive misunderstanding”.

He found the case to be an abuse of the court process and dismissed it.

