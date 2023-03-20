[LISTEN] Applying for a home loan? DO NOT do these things...





Africa Melane speaks to Cobus Odendaal, Chief Executive of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty in Johannesburg and Randburg about what hinders your chances of getting a home loan.

On home loan hindrances, Odendaal says...

Many people don't realise that seemingly small things can count against you, including late payments and unresolved disputes with companies... People think that a factor that counts in an applicant's favour is having high credibility, like having retail accounts and credit cards but the opposite is true - the banks don't look at this. Cobus Odendaal, Chief Executive - Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Odendaal also says you can focus on the following when applying for a home loan:

• Don't do too many credit checks

• Maintain stable spending before applying for a loan

• Work on your credit rating well before applying for a big loan

And that's it!

Here's to approved home loans and working on stable credit scores.