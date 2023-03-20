National shutdown: Putco forced to halt operations after reports of intimidation
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) has opted to temporarily suspend all operations, owed to intimidation.
This despite a statement released by the bus operator on Friday assuring commuters it would be business as usual.
READ:
-
Business as usual for Putco services on Monday, despite national shutdown
-
On Monday morning, the day of the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) planned national shutdown, spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said Putco's staff busses were the first to encounter blocked roads and demonstrators while trying to pick drivers up to report for duty.
He said operations teams reported buses stoned and damaged in the Braamfischer area in Soweto. Passengers were forced to flee, and the bus was abandoned, but has since been recovered.
In Eldorado Park, satff busses were unable to access the Vaal areas to pick drivers up, which meant Nancefield depot buses were unable to operate. Xulu said a bus belonging to a Putco subcontractor was also stoned by protesters in the area.
Violence met commuters in Soshanguve, where a bus was reportedly hijacked, and a female driver pushed out of it. The bus was then used to block a road in Dennilton, but police recovered and returned it to the local depot.
Protesters then reportedly demanded that Putco buses be used to transport them to their rally, but Xulu said Putco security personnel intervened, and demonstrators were prevented from entering the depot.
In Tshwane and Mpumalanga, routes were blocked and deemed unsafe to use, including Moloto Road, a main route linking Gauteng and Mpumalanga. Xulu said one staff bus from Mountainview sought refuge at the KwaMhlanga police station after intimidation was reported.
"All operations teams are on high alert and monitoring developments," Xulu said.
This article first appeared on EWN : National shutdown: Putco forced to halt operations after reports of intimidation
Source : Putco/Facebook
More from Local
How parents can support gender diverse children
Activist and academic Ron Addinall and parent Melinda joined Sara-Jayne for a chat on supporting gender diverse and trans children and teenager.Read More
How to spot a fake luxury item
Sara-Jayne speaks to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator, Luxity.Read More
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life
Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.Read More
A powerful story of living with autism
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’.Read More
Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala
Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects, demanding money before work continues.Read More
Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion
The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month.Read More
Partnerships necessary to address SA's challenges: Sooliman on Engen donation
Engen Petroleum on Friday handed over an additional R3 million in fuel support for the relief group.Read More
Get tested for HIV in one minute
Sara-Jayne is joined by BioLytical Laboratories chief operating officer Hans Croukamp and chief scientific officer Josh Eades on rapid HIV testing.Read More
'It will stay with me for the rest of my life’: EMPD officer on Boksburg blast
Saturday marks six months since a fuel tanker exploded after it became wedged beneath a bridge near Tambo Memorial Hospital. At least 41 lives were lost and scenes of that fateful day remain etched in the minds of many responders.Read More