'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist





John Perlman speaks to Dr Alan Peter, a Pulmonologist at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

The vaping industry must be stopped, argues Peter.

Vaping has to stop! It is targeted at young people by making it cool to vape, creating new nicotine addicts. Dr Alan Peter, Pulmonologist - Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

Image: © Hazem Mohamad/ 123rf.com

