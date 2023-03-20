WHY?! The taste of Sprite is changing





Our resident online trend spotter Barbara Friedman chats to Clarence Ford about the day's top trending topics, including the Sprite flavour change.

Hear her hot take below.

On this change, a Coca-Cola representative says the new taste accompanies a new look too...

The refreshed taste will be accompanied by the roll-out of a new packaging design that brings a clean and stylish edge to the classic Sprite look, with sleek new white and black text that will clearly differentiate Sprite and Sprite Zero Sugar whilst delivering impact on the shelf. Martin Attock, Vice President of Commercial Development - Coca-Cola

To recap:

• Coca-Cola is enhancing the lemon and lime flavour in both Sprite and Sprite Zero variants

• The altered soda flavour promises a taste difference between the original Sprite flavour and the Zero Sugar version - the Zero Sugar option will have a lighter taste • Sprite's packaging will also be revamped and refreshed

As they say, change is inevitable... but they also say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it - despite our feelings about change, it's coming, so here's to taste-testing something new!

