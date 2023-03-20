WHY?! The taste of Sprite is changing
Our resident online trend spotter Barbara Friedman chats to Clarence Ford about the day's top trending topics, including the Sprite flavour change.
Hear her hot take below.
On this change, a Coca-Cola representative says the new taste accompanies a new look too...
The refreshed taste will be accompanied by the roll-out of a new packaging design that brings a clean and stylish edge to the classic Sprite look, with sleek new white and black text that will clearly differentiate Sprite and Sprite Zero Sugar whilst delivering impact on the shelf.Martin Attock, Vice President of Commercial Development - Coca-Cola
To recap:
• Coca-Cola is enhancing the lemon and lime flavour in both Sprite and Sprite Zero variants
• The altered soda flavour promises a taste difference between the original Sprite flavour and the Zero Sugar version - the Zero Sugar option will have a lighter taste • Sprite's packaging will also be revamped and refreshed
As they say, change is inevitable... but they also say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it - despite our feelings about change, it's coming, so here's to taste-testing something new!
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : WHY?! The taste of Sprite is changing
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Evolution_of_Sprite_Bottles.JPG
More from Lifestyle
8 ways to deal with people that you don't like
Let's face it, at some point we all have to interact with someone we don't like.Read More
Want to get an ex back? Here are 4 things to consider before making your choice
Is it a good idea? What has to change so that you don’t fall into the same patterns? We've got some specialist answers.Read More
What is neurofibromatosis? Neurologist explains
Neurofibromatosis is a genetic condition that can affect your whole body, so what do you need to know about it?Read More
8 things to do with the kids in Joburg this school holidays
Looking for something fun to keep the kids entertained over the break? We've got the perfect itinerary for the family.Read More
[WATCH] Family overjoyed after reuniting with their missing dog
Mother and her daughter were over the moon when their beloved dog was found.Read More
[WATCH] Little girl cries thinking mommy is in pain while screaming during sex
The child tried to open the door, which was locked, thinking her mother was in pain, whereupon she cried herself to sleep.Read More
[LISTEN] Applying for a home loan? DO NOT do these things...
Top tips to make your home loan application desirable for the banks.Read More
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist
Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug.Read More
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town
A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday.Read More