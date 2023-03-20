[WATCH] Family overjoyed after reuniting with their missing dog
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A dog named Leo returning home after missing more than two months is going viral.
Leo was found last Friday after being missing since the beginning of January this year.
This dog named Leo went missing in January. Last week he was found. This was the moment he was reunited with his family 🐶😭🐾' GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) March 18, 2023
pic.twitter.com/7MyAa9fsEw
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
