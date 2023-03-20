Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] EFF Shutdown: 'Restraint must take precedence', says SANDF spokesperson

20 March 2023 12:07 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
SANDF
National shutdown
#saps

Sphiwe Dlamini says there's a manner in which the SANDF must conduct themselves, and that restrain must take precedence.

Clement Manyathela interviews Sphiwe Dlamini, South African National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson.

Today, Monday 20 March marks day one of the the EFF National Shutdown.

SANDF is part and parcel of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structures (NATS JOINTS), that aims to ensure the safety of South African citizens and to ensure that they're able to go about their daily lives as per usual amid the shutdown, says Dlamini.

He adds that SAPS determines where the SANDF should be stationed, based on where it ascertains the need for more feet on the ground.

SANDF's main focus is on national key points and critical infrastructure, says Dlamini, which then releases SAPS personnel to do their public order policing,

The deployment will comprise of Law enforcement agencies from the SAPS, SANDF, National Traffic Police, the Western Cape’s Provincial Traffic Police, City of Cape Town’s Metro Police, Traffic services and Law enforcement officers. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
The deployment will comprise of Law enforcement agencies from the SAPS, SANDF, National Traffic Police, the Western Cape’s Provincial Traffic Police, City of Cape Town’s Metro Police, Traffic services and Law enforcement officers. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

What will happen should the soldiers be provoked?

  • Dlamini says that troops will restrain themselves
  • There will be a point where the SANDF will be alongside SAPS, who will then intervene, he adds
  • Should SAPS not be present at that time, the soldiers will be able to apprehend members of community and then hand them over to SAPS

We are not trained in this, but there is a manner in which we must conduct ourselves, and that restrain must take precedence.

Sphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson – South African National Defence Force

One always wants to ensure the South Africans, the public, that our job is to protect even the very people that would be protesting.

Sphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson – South African National Defence Force

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




