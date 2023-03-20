[LISTEN] EFF Shutdown: 'Restraint must take precedence', says SANDF spokesperson
Clement Manyathela interviews Sphiwe Dlamini, South African National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson.
Today, Monday 20 March marks day one of the the EFF National Shutdown.
SANDF is part and parcel of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structures (NATS JOINTS), that aims to ensure the safety of South African citizens and to ensure that they're able to go about their daily lives as per usual amid the shutdown, says Dlamini.
He adds that SAPS determines where the SANDF should be stationed, based on where it ascertains the need for more feet on the ground.
SANDF's main focus is on national key points and critical infrastructure, says Dlamini, which then releases SAPS personnel to do their public order policing,
What will happen should the soldiers be provoked?
- Dlamini says that troops will restrain themselves
- There will be a point where the SANDF will be alongside SAPS, who will then intervene, he adds
- Should SAPS not be present at that time, the soldiers will be able to apprehend members of community and then hand them over to SAPS
We are not trained in this, but there is a manner in which we must conduct ourselves, and that restrain must take precedence.Sphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson – South African National Defence Force
One always wants to ensure the South Africans, the public, that our job is to protect even the very people that would be protesting.Sphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson – South African National Defence Force
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
