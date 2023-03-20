Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest
Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
A warrant has been issued for Putin’s arrest by the International Criminal Court
-
This is for the unlawful deportation of children
The ICC issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest, specifically for the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.
Despite this, over the weekend the Russian President paid a visit to Crimea and Mariupol.
Mariupol was a Ukrainian city that was devastated by Russia’s invasion and was retaken by Russia.
Vladimir Putin only seems to go to the bits that are not completely leveled, which is only a tiny bit of Mariupol, most of it is in ruins.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly called the arrest warrant a historic decision that will lead to a historic responsibility.
Russia is not a member of the ICC and is safe from arrest while he is in Russia.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : AFP
More from World
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight
Who would YOU bet your money on?Read More
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks?
As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things.Read More
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers
Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic.Read More
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More
Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible
Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage.Read More
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat
Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair.Read More
People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin
Drug users in the United States are combining an animal tranquilliser with Fentanyl - an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin.Read More
Missing Titanic submersible ran out of oxygen around 1pm (SA time)
More from Politics
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule
The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits members in both his city and in the Free State for his reported new party.Read More
Mbalula on Phala Phala: ANC won’t 'sacrifice' Ramaphosa at the 'altar'
Addressing the Western Cape ANC on Saturday, Mbalula assured conference delegates that the party was on top of the matter and would deal with it should investigations find President Ramaphosa guilty.Read More
Mkhwebane's 'frivolous' bribe claims have been denied by ANC MPs - Mbalula
The ANC secretary-general said Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of bribery by Busisiwe Mkhwebane have denied it in writing.Read More
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report
Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences.Read More
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around'
While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capture, he asked South Africans not to lose hope in the country's democratic institutions.Read More
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain
While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote
There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever.Read More
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out
The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.Read More
ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes
The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.Read More