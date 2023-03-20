8 things to do with the kids in Joburg this school holidays





Looking for something fun to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays?

Here are 8 fun family friendly ideas to add to your itinerary:

Get swinging at Acrobranch

Unleash your inner ape and go swinging through the treetops at Acrobranch.

The park in Melrose consists of four courses, two for kids and two for adults, fully equipped with four zip lines, swing bridges and Tarzan swings.

The courses are family-friendly and safe for children as young as three years only.

Depending on your course of choice, prices range from R160 to R350 per person.

Click to find out more

Kloofendal Nature Reserve

The non-profit conservation group, the Friends of Kloofendal, offer guided nature tours through the Kloofendal Nature Reserve in Roodepoort.

The tours give you the chance to learn and interact with the reserve’s plants, animals and insects.

From bird-ringing to panning for gold, there is always something fun happening at the reserve.

Click to find out more

The Cradle of Humankind

Why not make the most of your trip to Maropeng by purchasing a combination ticket that includes a visit to the extraordinary Sterkfontein Caves, too? Pic by Iger @childdddli https://t.co/HRmsydZIpj pic.twitter.com/b172JzUfUc ' Cradle of Humankind (@cradlehumankind) March 23, 2019

Get out of the bustling city and visit the Cradle of Humankind in Maropeng for an educational family trip.

The learner center is interactive and informative, sure to be a hit for both young and old visitors.

Don’t forget to check out their main attraction, the underwater boat ride that guide you through the history of the earth’s creation.

The entry fee is R100 for all visitors over the age of six; kids under six enter for free.

[Click to find out more](http:// www.maropeng.co.za )

Quad-biking

Escape from the concrete jungle and hit up the Segwati quad bike trials at the Witwatersberg Mountain range overlooking the Cradle of Humankind.

Bring along a picnic basket and make a full, fun family day out of it.

There is also a paintball range there too!

Kids have to be over the age of 13 to go quad-biking.

Costs depend on how long the trip is, there are one-hour, 90-minute and two-hour trips available to choose from.

Click to find out more

Take a cooking class at Olive Branch Cookery School

Have a little fun with a family cooking class at the Olive Branch Cookery School.

Not only is it a great way for kids to learn about nutrition and the joys of cooking but also a chance for you and the little ones to work together and bond.

They have three kid-friendly courses – two to four years; four to 10 years and 11 to 16 years.

[Click to find out more ](http:// www.olivebranchcooking.co.za )

Paint your own pottery at Color Café

Color Café at Hyde Park is the perfect place to get your hands dirty and bring out your inner artist.

Pick your own ceramic pieces and colours to paint and let your imagination run wild.

Open to children aged seven and up.

Pricing is based on the ceramic pieces chosen.

[Click to find out more](http:// www.colorcafe.co.za )

Get lost in a maze

Honeydew A-maze-ing Mazes is an awesome outdoor entertainment for the whole family.

The Giant Elemental Maze will cater for a max of 50 people at anytime with all protocols in place.

Find details here https://t.co/GMmUv0d9FI #Daytrip #holidayactivities pic.twitter.com/MnBXBFYX2a ' info@jozikids.co.za (@Jozikids) December 19, 2020

Honeydew Mazes’ is the perfect place to get ‘lost’.

Walk through mazes and solve riddles, the perfect adventure for all kids.

Open on the weekends and most public holidays from 10am to 5pm. No need to make a booking.

[Click to find out more ](http:// www.honeydewmazes.co.za )

Roll Egoli

Roll on down to the Roll Egoli Rink for the perfect day.

Young and old, everyone is invited! Just get on your roller blades and have some fun.

Entry is R100 per person and R40 for skate hire – you can skate for a long as you like.

[Click to find out more ](http:// www.rollegoli.co.za )

This article first appeared on 947 : 8 things to do with the kids in Joburg this school holidays