The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation'

20 March 2023 1:41 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
National shutdown

All incidents of violence has come from angry citizens, not the EFF, says Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF.

Clement Manyathela interviews Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF.

Today (Monday), the EFF has taken to the streets in a national shutdown, to protest against Cyril Ramaphosa, and the never-ending energy crisis.

Despite intimidation and protestors being arrested, Mente says that the protest is well-underway and will continue to run its course.

She adds that the EFF will not settle with the way in which the country is being run – we need a government that takes care of its people and well-being of future generations, which Ramaphosa has failed to do thus far.

Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

RELATED: [BREAKING] CoCT granted order for EFF national shutdown to comply with law

In all instances where there have been acts of violence, it was either initiated by members of society that have joined the protest, or by the EFF in response to violence inflicted on them, argues Mente. She makes it clear that the EFF has been advocating for a peaceful protest, and is by no means initiating acts of violence.

Not a single protest of the EFF was ever violence, unless otherwise we were attacked, where we had to respond.

Veronica Mente, Chairperson – EFF

Mente says that very 'angry' people have joined the protest.

People that find themselves without food, jobs, electricity and access to education and healthcare, as a result of the way in which the country have been governed, she adds.

These people have used the protest to vent their anger, and because of this, Mente says that the EFF encouraged businesses to close, as a way to prevent any damage to infrastructure, or harm to workers.

The anger of our people and the level of dissatisfaction of the government is very high.

Veronica Mente, Chairperson – EFF

As far as our fighters are concerned, they know very well how to conduct themselves.

Veronica Mente, Chairperson – EFF

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Image: 123rf.com

[LISTEN] Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act

20 March 2023 5:36 PM

Companies have been selling customers' personal information.

Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu

20 March 2023 3:13 PM

Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown.

The deployment will comprise of Law enforcement agencies from the SAPS, SANDF, National Traffic Police, the Western Cape's Provincial Traffic Police, City of Cape Town's Metro Police, Traffic services and Law enforcement officers. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

[LISTEN] EFF Shutdown: 'Restraint must take precedence', says SANDF spokesperson

20 March 2023 12:07 PM

Sphiwe Dlamini says there's a manner in which the SANDF must conduct themselves, and that restrain must take precedence.

SAPS outside the Union Buildings on the day of the EFF's national shutdown, 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Did the July 2021 unrest prepare South Africa for the EFF shutdown?

20 March 2023 9:45 AM

The EFF's nationwide attempted shutdown is underway. Is South Africa better prepared to deal with this than the July 2021 unrest?

Gavel. Picture: Supplied

National shutdown: Court dismisses application to interdict SANDF deployment

20 March 2023 9:24 AM

Civil society group Lawyers for Black People brought the interdict before the court, calling for it to prevent the defence force and police from interfering with the EFF's nationwide protest on Monday.

Putco buses at a depot. Picture: Putco/Facebook

National shutdown: Putco forced to halt operations after reports of intimidation

20 March 2023 9:18 AM

A number of incidents were reported by Putco early on Monday morning, ranging from intimidation to attempts at violence.

Cloete Murray, alongside his son Thomas Murray, were shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday 18 March 2023 while travelling on the N1. Picture: Twitter.

MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear

20 March 2023 8:08 AM

South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener.

SCREENGRAB: Police Minister Bheki Cele meeting with the KZN taxi industry in the south coast on Thursday, 14 July 2022. Picture: Lirandzu Themba/Twitter

National shutdown: 57 people arrested, confirms Bheki Cele

20 March 2023 7:43 AM

Cele said Malema vowed that the planned shutdown would be peaceful, but a few incidents of violence have already been reported to the police.

EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media on 15 March 2023 on the party's planned national shutdown on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

EFF national shutdown: What you need to know about what's happening around SA

20 March 2023 7:29 AM

On Monday, the EFF were expected to take the streets for their national shutdown, protesting the energy crisis and demanding that Ramaphosa step down.

A screengrab from a video posted on social media, showing the mob justice attack on an e-hailing driver in Parkwood on 31 May 2022.

The power of mob psychology

19 March 2023 12:54 PM

Jane Dutton speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane to interrogate the psychology of mob mentality.

Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu

20 March 2023 3:13 PM

Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown.

Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema

20 March 2023 1:54 PM

All the news you need to know.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the report of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate Igor Krokhmal before a ceremony to launch the Admiral Gorshkov frigate to the combat mission, via a video conference in Moscow, Russia, on 4 January 2023. Picture: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP

Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest

20 March 2023 12:34 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest.

The deployment will comprise of Law enforcement agencies from the SAPS, SANDF, National Traffic Police, the Western Cape's Provincial Traffic Police, City of Cape Town's Metro Police, Traffic services and Law enforcement officers. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

[LISTEN] EFF Shutdown: 'Restraint must take precedence', says SANDF spokesperson

20 March 2023 12:07 PM

Sphiwe Dlamini says there's a manner in which the SANDF must conduct themselves, and that restrain must take precedence.

[BREAKING] CoCT granted order for EFF national shutdown to comply with law

17 March 2023 5:46 PM

Peaceful protest is protected, says Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The DA's presiding officers on 15 March 2023 officially named the candidates for both its federal council and its executive ahead of the party's federal congress in Johannesburg in April. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Meet Lungile Phenyane - candidate contesting ALL DA federal leadership positions

17 March 2023 3:19 PM

Lungile Phenyane is doing the unexpected and is running for all leadership positions in the party.

Image by 702 - Julius Malema

[LISTEN] Malema: Mbalula's shutdown claims are 'illiteracy mixed with babbelaas'

17 March 2023 3:10 PM

EFF has confirmed that it will be taking to the streets in a planned national shutdown next Monday, 20 March.

Picture: Robert Pastryk from Pixabay

On this day in history 203 years ago, British settlers arrived in South Africa

17 March 2023 2:56 PM

On 17 March 1820 the first British settlers arrived on South Africa's shores.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Zachie Achmat to run for Parliament in 2024 election as independent candidate

17 March 2023 12:33 PM

Achmat wants to 'reclaim Parliament' from a 'corrupt, mismanaged State'.

FILE: Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security and the GCIS Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

National shutdown: Ntshavheni says Malema's no violence vow 'can't be trusted'

17 March 2023 9:11 AM

The EFF leader has vowed the planned mass action will not turn violent, and assured there would be law enforcement in attendance - but Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is not convinced.

