[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation'
Clement Manyathela interviews Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF.
Today (Monday), the EFF has taken to the streets in a national shutdown, to protest against Cyril Ramaphosa, and the never-ending energy crisis.
Despite intimidation and protestors being arrested, Mente says that the protest is well-underway and will continue to run its course.
She adds that the EFF will not settle with the way in which the country is being run – we need a government that takes care of its people and well-being of future generations, which Ramaphosa has failed to do thus far.
RELATED: [BREAKING] CoCT granted order for EFF national shutdown to comply with law
In all instances where there have been acts of violence, it was either initiated by members of society that have joined the protest, or by the EFF in response to violence inflicted on them, argues Mente. She makes it clear that the EFF has been advocating for a peaceful protest, and is by no means initiating acts of violence.
Not a single protest of the EFF was ever violence, unless otherwise we were attacked, where we had to respond.Veronica Mente, Chairperson – EFF
Mente says that very 'angry' people have joined the protest.
People that find themselves without food, jobs, electricity and access to education and healthcare, as a result of the way in which the country have been governed, she adds.
These people have used the protest to vent their anger, and because of this, Mente says that the EFF encouraged businesses to close, as a way to prevent any damage to infrastructure, or harm to workers.
The anger of our people and the level of dissatisfaction of the government is very high.Veronica Mente, Chairperson – EFF
As far as our fighters are concerned, they know very well how to conduct themselves.Veronica Mente, Chairperson – EFF
