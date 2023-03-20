New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments
John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.
- Newly proposed golf rule would roll back the distances that golf balls can fly at elite tournaments
- There has been a mixed reaction from professional golfers
- The implementation of the rule would impact golf ball manufacturing companies
The R&A and United States Golf Association (USGA) held a press conference on Tuesday to announce their proposals that golfers hit the ball shorter distances at elite tournaments.
Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor weighs in:
- The proposed rule is to reduce the distance in which top-level pros can hit the golf ball, as a means to protect the course – some courses are becoming obsolete
- The challenging element in golf has diminished – golf ball technology has progressed too far
- Golfers have come out saying that the new rule is 'ridiculous'
- On the other hand, it could bring back golfers that have the craft, but not enough power
- Golf ball manufacturing companies such as Titleist had said that they weren't consulted in the decision-making process – companies alike will now need to research and manufacture new golf ball technology
Golf's got enough problems at the moment.Craig Ray, Sports Editor – Daily Maverick
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71821023_golf.html
