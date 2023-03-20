New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments





John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.

Newly proposed golf rule would roll back the distances that golf balls can fly at elite tournaments

There has been a mixed reaction from professional golfers

The implementation of the rule would impact golf ball manufacturing companies

The R&A and United States Golf Association (USGA) held a press conference on Tuesday to announce their proposals that golfers hit the ball shorter distances at elite tournaments.

Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor weighs in:

The proposed rule is to reduce the distance in which top-level pros can hit the golf ball, as a means to protect the course – some courses are becoming obsolete

The challenging element in golf has diminished – golf ball technology has progressed too far

Golfers have come out saying that the new rule is 'ridiculous'

On the other hand, it could bring back golfers that have the craft, but not enough power

Golf ball manufacturing companies such as Titleist had said that they weren't consulted in the decision-making process – companies alike will now need to research and manufacture new golf ball technology

Golf's got enough problems at the moment. Craig Ray, Sports Editor – Daily Maverick

