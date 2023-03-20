Streaming issues? Report here
What is neurofibromatosis? Neurologist explains

20 March 2023 3:00 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
neurofibromatosis

Neurofibromatosis is a genetic condition that can affect your whole body, so what do you need to know about it?

Relebogile Mabotja speaks with neurologist Comfort Shaba.

  • Neurofibromatosis is genetic

  • There is no cure but it can be treated

  • There are three types of neurofibromatosis

There are three different types of neurofibromatosis, with NF1 being the most common and usually diagnosed in childhood, whereas the other two - NF2 and schwannomatosis – are usually diagnosed in early adulthood.

All three types of this condition can lead to the development of tumors, both benign and malignant.

Usually those with NF1 will present with cafe au lait spots, which are light flat patches of skin, freckling and scoliosis, which will help a medical practitioner to make a clinical diagnosis.

To diagnose NF2 and schwannomatosis usually a doctor will do an MRI of your brain which can show the development of tumors.

Other symptoms of NF2 also include progressive hearing loss and dizziness.

Image: Michal Jarmoluk on Pixabay
Image: Michal Jarmoluk on Pixabay

If you have a family history of any type of neurofibromatosis you are more likely to have this condition.

According to Shaba this is a very rare condition that only affects roughly one in 25 000 people.

As this is a genetic condition it cannot be prevented or cured, but there are treatments available.

What we look at is to improve the quality of life for our patients.

Comfort Shaba, Neurologist

The treatment can be surgery to remove tumors, chemotherapy, or radiation.

Listen to the audio above for more.




