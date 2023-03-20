Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act Companies have been selling customers' personal information. 20 March 2023 5:36 PM
National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown. 20 March 2023 3:13 PM
[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation' All incidents of violence has come from angry citizens, not the EFF, says Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF. 20 March 2023 1:41 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema All the news you need to know. 20 March 2023 1:54 PM
Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest. 20 March 2023 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] EFF Shutdown: 'Restraint must take precedence', says SANDF spokesperson Sphiwe Dlamini says there's a manner in which the SANDF must conduct themselves, and that restrain must take precedence. 20 March 2023 12:07 PM
View all Politics
EFF National Shutdown: Did it have the desired effect? No, is the answer... The national shutdown by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday was marked by a heavy police presence across the country. 20 March 2023 7:55 PM
[LISTEN] Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act Companies have been selling customers' personal information. 20 March 2023 5:36 PM
[LISTEN] Applying for a home loan? DO NOT do these things... Top tips to make your home loan application desirable for the banks. 20 March 2023 10:07 AM
View all Business
8 ways to deal with people that you don't like Let's face it, at some point we all have to interact with someone we don't like. 20 March 2023 3:09 PM
Want to get an ex back? Here are 4 things to consider before making your choice Is it a good idea? What has to change so that you don’t fall into the same patterns? We've got some specialist answers. 20 March 2023 3:07 PM
What is neurofibromatosis? Neurologist explains Neurofibromatosis is a genetic condition that can affect your whole body, so what do you need to know about it? 20 March 2023 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.. 20 March 2023 3:23 PM
Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10 Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of... 20 March 2023 12:24 PM
View all Sport
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week. 18 March 2023 1:21 PM
Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa Siya N walked away with Deal or No Deal SA's top prize of R250 000. 17 March 2023 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
What to expect if Trump is indicted... Fingerprints? Yes. Handcuffs? Unlikely Security services are bracing for a political circus at best and violence at worst. 20 March 2023 7:34 AM
Sweden's teens drive Porsches and BMWs... no licence needed! Evelina Christiansen (15) is already cruising in a sleek BMW in Sweden. 20 March 2023 6:34 AM
View all World
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana. 16 March 2023 8:57 PM
View all Africa
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March. 16 March 2023 6:44 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health

20 March 2023 8:14 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Clive Barker

Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

John Barker, son of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker speaks to Robert Marawa about his father's health.

John Barker, son of legendary Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker says seeing his father’s condition deteriorate has been tough on the whole family.

Clive, who led Bafana to AFCON glory in 1996 and World Cup qualification in 1998 was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. LBD is a form of dementia that affects a person’s ability to think, reason, and process information.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, John gave an update on his father’s condition and the toll that it has taken on the family.

It’s been a rough period for the family especially as we are all in different parts of the country. He has been moved out of the ICU and into to the general ward, but it’s something that will definitely take its toll on him physically and mentally. He is a fighter and always has been so hopefully he will be around for much longer.

John Barker, Son of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker.

He is the most positive person in the world and it doesn’t matter what happens to him, he is still trying to make other people better even in his current situation. It's emotional for all of us because this is a hectic disease that ravages the body pretty quickly and its sad to see someone who has been such a brilliant coach, father and person deteriorate the way he has.

John Barker, Son of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker.
Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker at the South African Football Associations meeting on 23 October 2009. Taurai Maduna/ Eyewitness News.
Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker at the South African Football Associations meeting on 23 October 2009. Taurai Maduna/ Eyewitness News.

John, who himself is an award-winning filmmaker, also revealed that he hopes to put together a documentary about the “golden era” of Bafana Bafana between 1994 and 1998.

There are so many great sports stories in South Africa and we don’t tell enough of them. We are writing it at the moment and trying to raise funds because that was one of the great African teams of all time in that period. Those guys should be celebrated because many of them were plying their trade in big European teams and inspired so many people. Hopefully we can get that done in the next year”

John Barker - Son of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker.

This article first appeared on 947 : Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health




20 March 2023 8:14 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Clive Barker

More from Sport

© artea18/123rf.com

New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments

20 March 2023 3:23 PM

Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates in his match against Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands during the BNP Paribas Open on 13 March 2023 in Indian Wells, California. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images/AFP

Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10

20 March 2023 12:24 PM

Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell (C) and teammate Tom Latham (L) celebrate Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva (R) being caught during day four of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on 20 March 2023. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

New Zealand demolish Sri Lanka to sweep Test series

20 March 2023 12:22 PM

Sri Lanka notched just 164 in their first innings and were asked to follow on after the Black Caps declared at 580 in Wellington. They were then bowled out for 358.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nick

Happy 41st birthday to former Bafana Bafana captain, Steven Pienaar!

17 March 2023 9:26 AM

Piener, the assistant coach at Ajax Youth Academy, turns 41 today! Here are some of his greatest moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Australian former professional surfer Blake Johnston after breaking the record for the world's longest surf session on Cronulla Beach in Sydney on March 17, 2023. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)

Man SHREDS world record for longest nonstop surf, catching waves for 30 hours

17 March 2023 7:45 AM

Australian Blake Johnston on Friday shredded the world record for the longest surfing session, catching waves for 30 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during a press conference at SAFA House on 12 May 2021. Picture: @bafanabafana/Twitter

Mixed reaction to Bafana Bafana squad announced for upcoming AFCON qualifiers

16 March 2023 7:58 PM

Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos announced his 23-man squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Liberia next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Special Olympics South Africa National Summer Games in Limpopo in 2022. Picture: Supplied.

'Adopt' a Special Olympics athlete ahead of the Summer Games

16 March 2023 1:05 PM

Did you know that you can support a South African athlete?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'VAR is the future and I don’t see football without it' - Victor Gomes

15 March 2023 7:49 PM

The 40-year-old retired from refereeing after his stint at the World Cup in Qatar last year and was appointed as Chairperson of the National Referees Committee at SAFA in February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby Tackle. Picture: 123rf

SA Rugby considers lowering the height of a legal tackle at amateur level

15 March 2023 8:28 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Jon Patricios, a concussion specialist and founder of the South African Sports Concussion Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mziwakhe Nkosi confident of making the Lions competitive in the Currie Cup again

14 March 2023 8:32 PM

Robert Marawa interviews Mziwakhe Nkosi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EFF National Shutdown: Did it have the desired effect? No, is the answer...

Business

EFF national shutdown: What you need to know about what’s happening around SA

Local

MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear

Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health

20 March 2023 10:14 PM

Eskom concedes that outrage over power cuts warranted, lawyer tells court

20 March 2023 10:11 PM

EFF head to Eskom's Megawatt Park to air grievances over power cuts

20 March 2023 9:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA