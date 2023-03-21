Moo-nlight Sonata: Study finds cows soothed by classical music produce more milk

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Consumer confidence plunges amid loadshedding, cost of living crisis Consumer confidence has fallen to levels last seen during the peak of the COVID pandemic, according to the quarterly FNB/BER Consu... 23 March 2023 7:38 PM
Foreign investors snapping up SA wine estates - cheap at the rand price Properties in the Cape Winelands are attracting huge interest from international investors, especially large wine businesses. 23 March 2023 6:52 PM
[LISTEN] What to do when your grocery delivery service gets your order wrong Unless you explicitly select 'no alternative', they're not in the wrong if they deliver a substitute, says consumer journalist. 23 March 2023 5:17 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable? 23 March 2023 12:48 PM
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective' The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at t... 22 March 2023 7:37 PM
View all Politics
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
Consumer confidence plunges amid loadshedding, cost of living crisis Consumer confidence has fallen to levels last seen during the peak of the COVID pandemic, according to the quarterly FNB/BER Consu... 23 March 2023 7:38 PM
Foreign investors snapping up SA wine estates - cheap at the rand price Properties in the Cape Winelands are attracting huge interest from international investors, especially large wine businesses. 23 March 2023 6:52 PM
View all Business
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
Dis-Chem rewards points will now expire after 24 months This has been in effect as of 1 March. 23 March 2023 3:54 PM
As annoying as it is, it's LEGAL for anyone to park outside your house Having someone park right in front of your home can be extremely inconvenient, unfortunately, they do have a right to do so. 23 March 2023 1:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Amazulu should be challenging for titles, believes club president Sandile Zungu Amazulu is the oldest club in the league at the moment having celebrated its 90th birthday last year. 23 March 2023 7:54 PM
Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country. 22 March 2023 8:26 PM
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
View all Sport
Calling all musicians! Fête de la Musique Festival is inviting YOU to play The festival returns to Johannesburg this year, inviting all musicians, singers, bands and DJs to join its star-studded line-up. 22 March 2023 12:51 PM
China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film The bizarre horror film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, going on a killing spree. 22 March 2023 11:27 AM
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea An account on TikTok that seems to highlight life in North Korea has gone viral. 23 March 2023 2:12 PM
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ "The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo. 23 March 2023 1:20 PM
Canada sees record population growth as immigration leaps Canada saw record-high population growth last year due to a surge in immigrants. 23 March 2023 12:10 PM
View all World
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ "The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo. 23 March 2023 1:20 PM
Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity. 22 March 2023 12:22 PM
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 21 March 2023 10:02 PM
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Moo-nlight Sonata: Study finds cows soothed by classical music produce more milk

21 March 2023 10:52 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
University of Pretoria
Milk
Cow
classical music

Study shows that playing soothing classical music to dairy cows lowers their stress levels and increases their milk production.

Pippa Hudson speaks to Lize-Mari Erasmus, a former master's student in the department of agriculture at the University of Pretoria.

  • This is the first study of its kind in South Africa to investigate the influence of classical music on the stress levels and milk production of cows.

  • Erasmus’ MSc studies allowed her to combine her two passions - music and animals.

  • Nine Holstein cows were divided into three groups of three, and over the course of four months, each group was exposed to three treatments.

As a human, classical music from composers like Bach, Mozart or Beethoven will almost certainly have you feeling relaxed, breathing a little deeper and just a tiny bit calmer.

But what would happen if you played a piece of classical music to animals? It’s a question our next guest wondered about, so much so that she decided to make it the subject of her master's research.

Lize-Mari Erasmus is a former master's student in the department of Agriculture (Animal Science) at the University of Pretoria, who prior to embarking on her studies in animal science, completed a Bachelor of Music (MSc) degree.

Erasmus’ MSc studies allowed her to combine her two passions - music and animals.

She is currently a PhD student at the University of Pretoria.

Person milking a cow: Picture: 123rf
Person milking a cow: Picture: 123rf

Hers is the first study of its kind in South Africa to investigate the influence of classical music on the stress levels and milk production of cows.

In order to oversee the experimental phase of her project, Erasmus spent four months at Innovation Africa at the University of Pretoria's Future Africa Institute, where a herd of Holstein cows are kept.

During her study in 2021, nine Holstein cows were divided into three groups of three, and over the course of four months, each group was exposed to three treatments. One group of animals was exposed to classical music every day for 24 hours wherever they were on the farm, another group wasn’t exposed to any music at all and in the third group, the cows heard classical music only when they were being milked.

The findings?

Up to two litres more milk per milking session were obtained from the cows when they were constantly surrounded by music all day and night.

...having the musical background that I had and the love that I have for animals kind of feels like a natural question to ponder about.

Lize-Mari Erasmus, PhD Student - University of Pretoria

Especially knowing the effect that music had on me while I was studying it, I just wondered.

Lize-Mari Erasmus, PhD Student - University of Pretoria

I had such a love for the Holstein cows, they kind of became my target for this study.

Lize-Mari Erasmus, PhD Student - University of Pretoria

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Moo-nlight Sonata: Study finds cows soothed by classical music produce more milk




21 March 2023 10:52 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
University of Pretoria
Milk
Cow
classical music

More from Local

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

Consumer confidence plunges amid loadshedding, cost of living crisis

23 March 2023 7:38 PM

Consumer confidence has fallen to levels last seen during the peak of the COVID pandemic, according to the quarterly FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape winelands. Image: Dominic Morel/Freeimages.

Foreign investors snapping up SA wine estates - cheap at the rand price

23 March 2023 6:52 PM

Properties in the Cape Winelands are attracting huge interest from international investors, especially large wine businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hpaullynn/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What to do when your grocery delivery service gets your order wrong

23 March 2023 5:17 PM

Unless you explicitly select 'no alternative', they're not in the wrong if they deliver a substitute, says consumer journalist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem rewards points will now expire after 24 months

23 March 2023 3:54 PM

This has been in effect as of 1 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Alternative energy plans: 'Stop outsourcing and give local companies a chance'

23 March 2023 1:48 PM

As more cities invest in alternative power sources, instead of outsourcing, local companies are asking to be hired to do the job.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman

23 March 2023 12:48 PM

Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One of the bakkies damaged after crashing into an elephant on the R71 in Limpopo on 22 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

Four injured after bakkies collide with elephant in Limpopo

23 March 2023 11:59 AM

Two bakkies crashed into an elephant on the R71 outside Gravelotte. Unfortunately, the elephant succumbed to its injuries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution?

23 March 2023 11:33 AM

While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS.

South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war'

23 March 2023 10:08 AM

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev says any arrest of Vladimir Putin abroad would be 'declaration of war'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko and seven co-accused appeared before the Middleburg Magistrates Court on 27 October 2022 for a case related to millions of rands worth of contracts for work at Kusile Power Station. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News

Matshela Koko back in court for multi-billion rand Eskom corruption case

23 March 2023 9:37 AM

The former acting CEO of Eskom was charged with 7 others for charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to a multibillion-rand contract that Eskom entered into in 2015.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Little boy sobs... then starts laughing when grannie sings to him

Lifestyle

Canada sees record population growth as immigration leaps

World

UK man (28) charged for setting two elderly men on fire outside mosque

World

EWN Highlights

Amazulu should be challenging for titles, believes club president Sandile Zungu

23 March 2023 9:54 PM

French protests turn violent as pensions fury rages

23 March 2023 9:29 PM

WC disaster management officials on alert after severe weather warning issued

23 March 2023 8:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA