Never forget: Commemorating Human Rights Day





Public holidays come and go, so before this one goes... here's what we need to remember and commemorate:

1) The 1960 Sharpeville Massacre

On 21 March 1960, the community of Sharpeville and Langa townships, like their fellow compatriots across the country, embarked on a march against pass laws.

The apartheid police shot and killed 69 anti-apartheid protesters in Sharpeville.

The tragedy came to be known as the 'Sharpeville Massacre' - exposing the apartheid government’s deliberate violation of human rights to the world.

When South Africa held its first democratic elections in April 1994, with Nelson Mandela elected as its first democratic president - 21 March, AKA, 'Human Rights Day' was officially proclaimed a public holiday.

2) Human Rights Day reinforces our commitment to the Bill of Rights in our Constitution

This day aims to commemorate and honour those who fought and died for our liberation and the rights we enjoy today.

These basic rights include, the right to:

1) Equality

2) Human dignity

3) Freedom of movement and residence

4) Language and culture

5) Life

3) Upholding Human Rights

South Africans are asked to:

• Reflect on their rights

• Protect their rights and the rights of all people from violation, irrespective of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, whether they are foreign national or not – human rights apply to everyone, equally

•We should remain vigilant and report abuse and cruelty, such as human trafficking, child labour, forced labour and violence against women, children, and the aged as well as other vulnerable people

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that this day 'cannot be taken for granted'...

The rights enshrined in our Constitution cannot be taken for granted. Too many lives have been lost and too many people have suffered so that we may all be protected by a Bill of Rights that applies to all laws and that is the cornerstone of our democracy. https://t.co/XVRT7f0jZ7 pic.twitter.com/4UZPZP2mWX ' Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 20, 2023

Online users including local celebs, activists and organisations are also reflecting on the deep history of the day, saying:

Human Rights Day!



Today, we celebrate the freedoms and rights that all humans deserve. Let us remember the sacrifices made by those who fought for our liberties and strive to protect them every day. #Amakhosi4Life #UnityInAction #HumanRightsDay #SouthAfrica #Equality #Freedom pic.twitter.com/5P2Tk28OiC ' Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 21, 2023

Mamelodi Sundowns takes a moment to celebrate and commemorate Human Rights Day in South Africa. Let us continue to celebrate and promote our fundamental human rights against any injustice👆#Sundowns #HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/LJ6fgPElaN ' Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 21, 2023

Today is Human Rights Day in South Africa which is historically linked with 21 March 1960, and the events of Sharpeville.



The bill of rights enshrines the rights of all people in our country and affirms the democratic values of human dignity, equality and freedom. The state… https://t.co/AZy7kq2Jz2 pic.twitter.com/fJbkoDPZQ4 ' Ngwako T. Malakalaka (@officialngwako) March 21, 2023

Today we celebrate Human Rights Day in South Africa, a reminder of our commitment to justice, equality, and freedom for all.



Especially the freedom of speech that South Africans never fails to use 🤣 “ I’ll say whatever and there’s nothing you can do” 🌚🤣



Enjoy the holiday 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Ijy7vc6VYh ' Londeka 🌞 (@____MissN) March 21, 2023

Tomorrow is Sharpeville massacre day. Don't forget, Africans were attacked and killed by Europeans for demanding basic human rights in their own Land. pic.twitter.com/ldNhZnnrrd ' TSOGANG 🏴 (@Tsogang3) March 20, 2023

As we commemorate #HumanRightsDay, pause to ponder...



Human rights are NOT a suggestion. Or are they?#OwnYourRights pic.twitter.com/QliOo94ORr ' SABC1 (@Official_SABC1) March 21, 2023

Despite opposing political beliefs in South Africa - peace, human rights and the dignity of our people should always be something we unite for as a nation.

Here's to Human Rights Day and those who died fighting for it.

This article first appeared on KFM : Never forget: Commemorating Human Rights Day