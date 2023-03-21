Never forget: Commemorating Human Rights Day
Public holidays come and go, so before this one goes... here's what we need to remember and commemorate:
1) The 1960 Sharpeville Massacre
On 21 March 1960, the community of Sharpeville and Langa townships, like their fellow compatriots across the country, embarked on a march against pass laws.
The apartheid police shot and killed 69 anti-apartheid protesters in Sharpeville.
The tragedy came to be known as the 'Sharpeville Massacre' - exposing the apartheid government’s deliberate violation of human rights to the world.
When South Africa held its first democratic elections in April 1994, with Nelson Mandela elected as its first democratic president - 21 March, AKA, 'Human Rights Day' was officially proclaimed a public holiday.
2) Human Rights Day reinforces our commitment to the Bill of Rights in our Constitution
This day aims to commemorate and honour those who fought and died for our liberation and the rights we enjoy today.
These basic rights include, the right to:
1) Equality
2) Human dignity
3) Freedom of movement and residence
4) Language and culture
5) Life
3) Upholding Human Rights
South Africans are asked to:
• Reflect on their rights
• Protect their rights and the rights of all people from violation, irrespective of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, whether they are foreign national or not – human rights apply to everyone, equally
•We should remain vigilant and report abuse and cruelty, such as human trafficking, child labour, forced labour and violence against women, children, and the aged as well as other vulnerable people
President Cyril Ramaphosa says that this day 'cannot be taken for granted'...
The rights enshrined in our Constitution cannot be taken for granted. Too many lives have been lost and too many people have suffered so that we may all be protected by a Bill of Rights that applies to all laws and that is the cornerstone of our democracy. https://t.co/XVRT7f0jZ7 pic.twitter.com/4UZPZP2mWX' Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 20, 2023
Online users including local celebs, activists and organisations are also reflecting on the deep history of the day, saying:
Human Rights Day!' Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 21, 2023
Today, we celebrate the freedoms and rights that all humans deserve. Let us remember the sacrifices made by those who fought for our liberties and strive to protect them every day. #Amakhosi4Life #UnityInAction #HumanRightsDay #SouthAfrica #Equality #Freedom pic.twitter.com/5P2Tk28OiC
Mamelodi Sundowns takes a moment to celebrate and commemorate Human Rights Day in South Africa. Let us continue to celebrate and promote our fundamental human rights against any injustice👆#Sundowns #HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/LJ6fgPElaN' Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 21, 2023
Today is Human Rights Day in South Africa which is historically linked with 21 March 1960, and the events of Sharpeville.' Ngwako T. Malakalaka (@officialngwako) March 21, 2023
The bill of rights enshrines the rights of all people in our country and affirms the democratic values of human dignity, equality and freedom. The state… https://t.co/AZy7kq2Jz2 pic.twitter.com/fJbkoDPZQ4
Today we celebrate Human Rights Day in South Africa, a reminder of our commitment to justice, equality, and freedom for all.' Londeka 🌞 (@____MissN) March 21, 2023
Especially the freedom of speech that South Africans never fails to use 🤣 “ I’ll say whatever and there’s nothing you can do” 🌚🤣
Enjoy the holiday 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Ijy7vc6VYh
Tomorrow is Sharpeville massacre day. Don't forget, Africans were attacked and killed by Europeans for demanding basic human rights in their own Land. pic.twitter.com/ldNhZnnrrd' TSOGANG 🏴 (@Tsogang3) March 20, 2023
As we commemorate #HumanRightsDay, pause to ponder...' SABC1 (@Official_SABC1) March 21, 2023
Human rights are NOT a suggestion. Or are they?#OwnYourRights pic.twitter.com/QliOo94ORr
☠️ "History belongs in the past - but understanding it is the duty of the present."' Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) March 21, 2023
🇿🇦 Happy #HumanRightsDay #Buccaneers ✊🏾
⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/A7eIZPzSw6
Despite opposing political beliefs in South Africa - peace, human rights and the dignity of our people should always be something we unite for as a nation.
Here's to Human Rights Day and those who died fighting for it.
This article first appeared on KFM : Never forget: Commemorating Human Rights Day
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/alekstaurus/alekstaurus1811/alekstaurus181100234/111459693-south-africa-flag-textile-cloth-waving.jpg
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?'
Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa.Read More
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o
The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.'Read More
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award
The Avenger just can't stop winning.Read More
Streams for Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ jump during Titanic sub tragedy
In a bizarre move, it appears more people wanted to relive Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' during the Titanic sub tragedy.Read More
Hyundai intensifies testing on new performance EV
Hyundai's IONIQ 5 N crushes it at Nürburgring ahead of its launch.Read More
[WATCH] LOL!! An employee defies all odds and drives 2 kilometers to work
"That’s literally me.. a song doesn’t finish before I get to work 😂😂😂😂 unless there’s load shedding... then two songs."Read More
Star Wars icon C-3PO is coming to Comic Con Africa in Joburg!
Star Wars fans are in for a treat as C-3PO, played by Anthony Daniels, heads to Joburg for Comic Con Africa.Read More
Body found where actor Julian Sands went missing
Human remains were discovered near Mount Baldy where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago.Read More
Amasi is good for your health and your wallet – dietician
Dietician Reabetjoe Mokoko shares why you should consider incorporating amasi into your diet.Read More