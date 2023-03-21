[WATCH] Man proposes at McDonald’s - tweeps call on SA to help plan the wedding
A video of a local man proposing to his partner at a McDonald’s recently went viral on social media with Twitter users quickly offering their services to help plan the wedding.
The short clip shows the couple sitting at the restaurant when the man opens the ring box to his already smiling partner.
His partner becomes emotional once she realises what is happening.
The video instantly went viral and Mzansi quickly rallied behind the couple on social media.
I cried🥹🥹🥰🥰' Zulu Love Letter (@Yaya_Goldez) March 5, 2023
You can clearly see that this is true love, God bless them.' Dr Msengezi🇿🇼🇺🇲 (@Munya853) March 7, 2023
Please count me in ...I will be ready for any donation....' Vuza Trading (@TradingVuza) March 19, 2023
Many people went as far as to offer up their services to help bring the couple’s special day together.
Ngaze ngakhala count me in, send me their number I’ll organise something nice for them 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼' Ladydu (@Ladydu_sa) March 18, 2023
I’m not crying 😭 Can I sponsor the cake for their wedding please 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽' Dr Poobie Pillay aka Alara’s Grandpa (@poobie_pillay) March 6, 2023
I will do the photos and video, just inbox me on time.' Chemany Longomo (@LongomoChemany) March 5, 2023
I'm a Priest and a marriage officer and can help solemnize their marriage legally and conduct a marriage ceremony' Thulani (@Thulani91958683) March 6, 2023
As you may recall, this is not the first time that Mzansi rallied behind a restaurant proposal.
In 2019, another proposal in a local KFC went viral and South Africans came together in a similar fashion.
A number of local businesses, including KFC South Africa itself, stepped up to make it an occasion that the couple would not forget.
Don't you just love the spirit of ubuntu?
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Man proposes at McDonald’s - tweeps call on SA to help plan the wedding
