Selena Gomez and Rema support Iranian teens detained for dancing without hijab





Before we get to Selena Gomez and Rema's support on this one, for context, here are some things that have been reported:

• 'The Guidance Patrol' or 'morality police' is an extremist religious **police force and vice squad in the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran**

• For decades, Iranian women have been targets of abuse, silenced and had their rights violated through the enforcement of strict laws and faced punishment for violating 'Islamic dress codes' such as wearing hijab (headscarves)

• This is just the latest incident in Iran’s sweeping crackdown on women, following the death of Mahsa Jina Amini in September 2022

•**Iranian women have been fighting back through protests, while influential people like celebrities and activists continue to speak up about Iran's extreme laws for women**

Women who violate Islamic dress code must be punished! - Iranian courts

The latest incident inciting Iran's morality police to action came when five Iranian girls made this (now viral) TikTok video using ‘Calm Down’ by Rema featuring Selena Gomez as background music to celebrate International Women's Day on 8 March.

In the video, which you can watch below, the young girls are dancing without scarves - displaying defiance against the Iranian regime, which declares both of these actions illegal.

It's reported by several news outlets that days later, authorities had:

Tracked down the girls

Detained them

Forced them to return to the same spot where the video was recorded to issue an apology with their heads covered, which was allegedly also recorded

Watch this below:

Because the video featured the hit song, 'Calm Down' by Rema featuring Selena Gomez, both artists took to social media to issue statements about this incident on 20 March.

Gomez commented on this 'inspiring' act with an Instagram Story, while Rema spoke out on Twitter.

“Please know your strength is inspiring.”



— Selena Gomez to the women in Iran pic.twitter.com/25BeXBJDbu ' Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) March 17, 2023

To all the beautiful women who are fighting for a better world, I’m inspired by you, I sing for you and I dream with you. ✊🏿🤍🇮🇷 https://t.co/sOCQjZnlpB ' REMA (@heisrema) March 14, 2023

Gomez is currently the most followed woman on Instagram with 400 million followers and Rema has quite a huge following too.

