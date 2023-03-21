Can you smoke cannabis in a rental property?
Clarence Ford speaks with Rowan Terry, legal counsel at TPN Credit Bureau
-
It is legal to smoke cannabis on your personal property
-
This can extend to tenants renting property
-
This will depend on whether or not a tenant is renting a non-smoking unit
In recent years there have been a number of situations of landlords and neighbours complaining about tenants smoking cannabis on rental property.
According to Terry, due to the decriminalisation of the possession and use of cannabis for private consumption, a person can smoke weed in their home, including a rental property.
It is completely legal to smoke cannabis within your own property.Rowan Terry, Legal Counsel - TPN Credit Bureau
However, the issue with smoking in rentals does boil down to whether or not you are living in a non-smoking unit, which would need to be stipulated in your lease agreement he adds.
Terry says, if you are in a non-smoking unit and smoke cannabis the landlord can place you in breach of the lease agreement, provided you have the relevant cancellation clause in your lease.
If you are living in a sectional title with communal spaces, he says whether or not you can smoke there depends on the rules of the body corporate.
If you have an outside balcony that falls part of the exclusive use area of your unit, Terry says you are still allowed to smoke there if your unit allows smoking.
If you are a landlord who does not want tenants smoking in your rental property it is important to clearly stipulate this in your lease agreement.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Can you smoke cannabis in a rental property?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_125024856_blunt-and-lighters-herb-grinder-fresh-marihuana-cannabis-buds-in-hand-on-black-background-background.html?vti=lyg3sh08z490kl5mue-1-56
