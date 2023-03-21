Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
World of work: what should you know about disciplinary hearings?

21 March 2023 1:34 PM
by Keely Goodall
Anyone can find themselves having to go through a disciplinary hearing and it is important to be prepared if this happens.

Clement Manyathela speaks with Deshun Deysel Bester, executive coach at GoPeak International.

  • A disciplinary hearing will take place when an employee's behaviour does not align with company expectations

  • A disciplinary hearing can provide important feedback

  • It is important for both parties to be prepared for the hearing

According to Bester, the purpose or intended outcome of a disciplinary hearing is usually to adjust the behaviour of the employee to ensure they act in a way that appropriately represents the organisation.

If you are finding yourself at a point where your discipline or your behaviour has to be modified then it is actually important feedback for you as an employee.

Deshun Deysel Bester, Executive Coach - GoPeak International

She says this can be a pivotal moment for an employee as either they can change their behaviour and remain employed or you will receive serious feedback that us grounds for dismissal.

She adds, ideally in a workplace any behaviour that counteracts what the company stands for, should be addressed almost immediately.

Following this there should be written warnings before disciplinary proceedings.

However, she says that often these things are left to the last minute and a disciplinary hearing only happens when their needs to be a paper trail to decide on a dismissal.

She adds that if you are an employee and believe a disciplinary hearing is being used unfairly, it is important to have your own body if evidence to a hearing.

If you are finding yourself in the situation where you can tell that no justifiable process has been followed to get rid of you, then it is incumbent in you to bring evidence to the table.

Deshun Deysel Bester, Executive Coach - GoPeak International

If there are any accusations of illegal behaviour, Bester says that you should have a legal representative for the hearing.

Listen to the audio above for more.




