The Midday Report Express: Was the national shutdown successful?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals' While we would do well to be cautious, there are some signs that SA's economy could be heading in the right direction says the Old... 21 March 2023 7:27 PM
Three South African airports named best in Africa Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport scoop top honours in Africa. 21 March 2023 5:05 PM
Moo-nlight Sonata: Study finds cows soothed by classical music produce more milk Study shows that playing soothing classical music to dairy cows lowers their stress levels and increases their milk production. 21 March 2023 10:52 AM
View all Local
National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown. 20 March 2023 3:13 PM
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema All the news you need to know. 20 March 2023 1:54 PM
[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation' All incidents of violence has come from angry citizens, not the EFF, says Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF. 20 March 2023 1:41 PM
View all Politics
World of work: what should you know about disciplinary hearings? Anyone can find themselves having to go through a disciplinary hearing and it is important to be prepared if this happens. 21 March 2023 1:34 PM
Charge up to 15 devices with an EcoFlow Delta 2 power station for your home You can pair this device with solar panels and charge in as fast as 3-6 hours with 1x400W, 2x220W portable solar panels. 21 March 2023 1:26 PM
How a small business idea like POPCO ice cream can take off and become a success Didi and Tim Deane started making ice creams after travelling abroad where they found healthier, natural popsicles and decided to... 20 March 2023 10:19 PM
View all Business
Meet Gacek: The chonky cat who's 'the number one' tourist attraction in Poland Internet sensation, Gacek, from the Polish city of Szczecinis has been dubbed the 'Kim Kardashian of the cat world'. 21 March 2023 4:59 PM
Winter is coming: warm up with our list of SOUP-er recipes Read our list to find out if your favourite soup made our list. #GoodSoup awaits... 21 March 2023 2:59 PM
World of work: what should you know about disciplinary hearings? Anyone can find themselves having to go through a disciplinary hearing and it is important to be prepared if this happens. 21 March 2023 1:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.. 20 March 2023 3:23 PM
Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10 Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of... 20 March 2023 12:24 PM
View all Sport
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week. 18 March 2023 1:21 PM
Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa Siya N walked away with Deal or No Deal SA's top prize of R250 000. 17 March 2023 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest. 20 March 2023 12:34 PM
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
What to expect if Trump is indicted... Fingerprints? Yes. Handcuffs? Unlikely Security services are bracing for a political circus at best and violence at worst. 20 March 2023 7:34 AM
View all World
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana. 16 March 2023 8:57 PM
View all Africa
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March. 16 March 2023 6:44 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: Was the national shutdown successful?

21 March 2023 1:43 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
EFF Julius Malema
National shutdown
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa
Human rights day celebration

All the news you need to know.

With the EFF led national shutdown now concluded, The Midday Report asks the question: Did the EFF achieve what it needed to achieve and does the government have the right to call it a failure?

The main thrust of the EFF's message with the national shutdown was the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to loadshedding, but it would be unrealistic to think that either one of this things would come to immediate fruition.

So what was accomplished?

Tshidi Madia, sitting in for Mandy Wiener, speaks to political analyst Dr Levy Ndou to learn more.

My view is that the EFF was able to achieve, to a certain extent, what they wanted to do. [...] Even though the numbers would have been disappointing by their own standards.

Dr Levy Ndou, Political Analyst

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Follow up on Human Rights Day commemorations.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Was the national shutdown successful?




21 March 2023 1:43 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
EFF Julius Malema
National shutdown
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa
Human rights day celebration

Trending

Never forget: Commemorating Human Rights Day

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Man proposes at McDonald’s - tweeps call on SA to help plan the wedding

Lifestyle

EFF National Shutdown: Did it have the desired effect? No, is the answer...

Business

EWN Highlights

5 people, including a child, shot dead in two separate incidents in Durban

21 March 2023 9:42 PM

Zuma vows to ensure that Sanco fights for ordinary citizens

21 March 2023 8:56 PM

SAHRC: Ramaphosa must task himself the human rights defender for South Africans

21 March 2023 8:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA