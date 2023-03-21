Winter is coming: warm up with our list of SOUP-er recipes
There's nothing like a warm bowl of soup to dip that dumpling, toastie, fresh Portuguese or garlic roll into.
But... when the soup in question is one of these, it just hits different.
So, here are our favourite winter soups that'll always be on our list...
1) Butternut
It's rich and creamy with a golden hue that'll remind you of a summer sunset - this one's a classic and really easy to make.
Find an easy recipe from one of our favourites, Fatima Sydow below:
2) Chicken and corn
Not only does this one taste soup-erb, it's also an effective and waste-free way to use any leftover chicken you might have.
Find the recipe from Tarika at Get Curried online.
3) Chunky split peas and vegetable
Now, we know there's a similar debate around soup as there is about peanut butter - chunky or smooth?
We prefer the former, so here's a recipe to the Barefoot Contessa's split pea and veg soup.
4) Meaty ramen
Slurp it, dip it, drink it, gulp it - ramen noodles are saucy, flavoursome, brothy, and oh so delish.
Of course, this works with chicken or without animal protein for a vegetarian option... that's how versatile ramen noodles are and why we love them.
Find the recipe from The Modern Filipino Kitchen below.
5) Pea and ham
There's nothing else to say, but that this is a classic, served with fresh bread SMOTHERED in butter - how could it not be on our list?!
Find the recipe from My Frugal Eats below.
6) Egusi
This Nigerian soup typically contains well, everything good... like beef, smoked poultry, goat, cow skin, offal and seafood - smoked dried fish or stock fish, and awara (tofu), mushrooms, and greens.
This spicy soup is mainly served with fufu and is such a treat on a cold day!
See how to make this below from Foodace online or get some at a restaurant specialising in Nigerian cuisine.
Of course, there are many different ways to make these favourites and you can add you special flavour too.
However you decide to make it - you can't deny, these are classics that'll warm you right up!
This article first appeared on KFM : Winter is coming: warm up with our list of SOUP-er recipes
